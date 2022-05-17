this is Deepika Padukone, the Indian actress who conquers fashion

Maybe the name of Deepika Padukone It may not sound familiar to you, but it will start to look very familiar to you from now on. Is about Bollywood’s highest paid actress, the film industry in which she is the star, with more than 30 films behind her. And it is that in this matter of accumulating impressive figures, she is an expert: the interpreter is also a benchmark in social networks, where she has more than 66 million followers. Her influence has transcended from the big screen to the fashion sector, who has long wanted to count on her for her fashion shows and campaigns. In fact, she just became the Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassadora title that she shares with other muses of the houselike Emma Stone or Zhou Dongyu.

SEE GALLERY

Deepika Padukone

– The front row from Louis Vuitton: the daughter is Eve Jobs, a girl ‘Euphoria’ and the next viral look

His presence at the parade of the French firm did not go unnoticed, when he was seen at the CruiseShow 2023 with a winter ensemble under the California sun, made up of a striped minidress, a fringed jacket and brown knee-high boots, a look signed by Louis Vuitton. She with the house she already collaborated with in 2020 for her Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, but this time she is in charge of starring in the images of her new leather goods collection. And it is that in addition to being an icon of cinema, Deepika Padukone is also in the world of fashion, where her wardrobe choices, especially on the red carpets, have managed to arouse the public’s attention. Born in Denmark and raised in India, she has no shortage of reasons to have been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to Times.

SEE GALLERY

Deepika Padukone, Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

– From the networks to the red carpet: this is Emma Chamberlain, the new ‘it girl’ in Hollywood

The 36-year-old actress started working as a model when she was a teenager, but at the age of 20 she was offered her first movie role. A job to which she has dedicated herself ever since, but which she has combined with other projects ranging from the creation of your own underwear brandeven an NGO called Live Love Laugh Foundationwhose programs are aimed at destigmatizing mental illnesses and raise awareness about mental health.

Continue reading the story

From dazzling on the red carpet at Cannes to being a member of the jury

The film festival held on the French Riviera has just inaugurated its 75th edition, which kicked off today with the jury presentation which will be in charge of assessing the different titles throughout the ten days that it lasts. Deepika Padukone could not miss the appointment, since this year she has been chosen as part of her members. She arrived at the event in a multicolored sequined dress by Louis Vuitton, high boots and a black mini bag with gold appliqués.

SEE GALLERY

Deepika Padukone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

– Diana of Wales and other unforgettable looks from the Cannes red carpet

The actress has been one of the regular guests at the festival, which she has been attending since 2017, when she debuted on its red carpet. And perhaps at that time her name was not yet so well known, but what she did manage to go around the world was the impressive looks with which he paraded. There has not been a set of Deepika Padukone that it has not been loaded with glamour, drama and lots of color. In 2019, it appeared with this black and white design by the Norwegian Peter Dundas in which volume took over every detail, such as the puffy shoulder pads, the maxi bow or the train that accompanied the dress.

SEE GALLERY

Deepika Padukone at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

– When supermodels become the stars of the red carpet at Cannes

A year before it was presented with a spectacular Haute Couture piece signed by Ashi Studio, the same one in which Beyoncé was later inspired for one of her performances. The Bolywood star once again demonstrated her taste for dramatic dresses with this fuchsia model in which ruffles and pleats merged with an exaggerated train. But Cannes was not the only red carpet outside of India where we have seen Deepika Padukone move in style. Her popularity has taken her to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York, where she has attended as a guest the MET gala even on three different occasions in which he has worn creations by Prabal Gurung or Tommy Hilfiger. It is only a matter of time before we see the Indian actress turn heads with new looks. What will she have prepared for Cannes?

SEE GALLERY