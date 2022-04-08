This is eFootball 2022, the KONAMI video game that seeks to lead the industry

It’s time to meet the new eFootball 2022. KONAMI it took a few months to solve various flaws found by users in the version released during 2021. Based on user requirements, the Japanese brand presented the official version of the popular video game.

In that context, AS Chile traveled to Buenos Aires, to test the new installment of KONAMI. It stands out for several improvements, especially in the playability of the defensive aspect. What is the first mission of eFootball?

“Offering all fans of the king of sports the opportunity to enjoy a new soccer game whose realism is not comparable to anything that has been seen so far,” he said. Robbye Ron, eFootball Brand Manager.

The criticisms were strong and KONAMI accepted them as such. “We were so focused on getting the game out on time that we lost sight of the most important thing: quality. How could it be otherwise, we received deserved criticism from our fans who felt disappointed.

eFootball 2022 improvements

Changes to defense controls and introduction of “Order Press”

“Most of the comments received mentioned defense. Specifically, how difficult it is to defend and recover the ball. After reviewing the priorities in plays related to defense, we decided to change the default button configuration to make defense more intuitive. We will also reintroduce the pressure commands that were available in previous installments. In addition, we added a new command, “Shoulder Charge”, so you can try to steal the ball more aggressively”, expressed from KONAMI.

Pressure: Press the opponent who has the ball to try to steal it.

Matchup: Back up defending against the opposing dribbler while lowering your body and moving with short steps. It is also effective in blocking passes and shots.

Shoulder Charge: Steal the ball by shoulder charging the opponent. It is especially effective when the opponent is missing the ball from their foot or trying to control it.

Apart from individual defense, they also reassessed the elements of team defense. Therefore, they implemented the “Command press” command. In addition to having multiple players chasing the ball, other teammates will also work together to regain possession by blocking passing lanes and moving the defensive line forward.

Passing improvements and the new “Awesome Pass” command

In addition to defense, the improvements focused on passing. “A lot of the feedback was that the passes were too slow and there were too many unforced passing errors. As a result of this, we made improvements focused on the balance of the game and the satisfaction with the controls”, said Robbye Ron.

Therefore, they corrected the following points:

– Improved decision-making regarding the objective of the pass.

– Improved AI decision making when receiving the pass.

– Improved movements when receiving the pass.

Additional shot paths for more satisfaction

– Improved shooting speed, with an emphasis on realism and satisfaction.

– Adjusted the percentage of shots that go on goal to properly reflect the circumstances of the match.

Strategic evolution through improved dribbling

– Improved ball tracking accuracy and left stick response.

– Improved responsiveness when using Sprint.

Better online connectivity

To improve the stability of online connections and reduce the number of matches declared void, a client-server system was adopted from this release.

Additional Strategy Features

The following additional features and modifications have been implemented in order to bring back some of the much-loved functionality of yesteryear, as well as to address certain issues:

– Additional functions, such as “Change formation”, “Individual instructions”, “Auto configuration”, “Secondary tactics”, “Admin. of data”, etc.

– Improved processing load for faster response speed.