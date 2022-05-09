This is Embracer Group, the European titan that is acquiring important studios

Meta Platforms, Inc. has Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; Elon R. Musk has Twitter, other companies like Amazon and Google have their own video game division, and Tencent almost seems to have everything else. We live in one few business conglomerates that are making acquisitionsadding companies and projects, while the common mortals are getting lost in the who’s who of this industry.

Tencent isn’t the only titan slipping under the radar, operating behind the scenes, Embracer Group follows slipstream. If this name doesn’t sound familiar to you, surely the one they had before does, Nordic Games. Before 2011, the swedish company it was geared more toward launching niche, independent titles than becoming a corporate giant; always staying on the tightrope with the threat of bankruptcy always on top, like a sword of Damocles.

However, in 2009, they hit the ball with we singa karaoke game for the Nintendo Wii, such a success that in that same year, the company had a turnover of 50 million Swedish crowns (4,763,388 euros), of which, 75% corresponded to sales of the title for the Nintendo console. It was then that they decided to use the unexpected injection of revenue in a radical change of course, veering towards an acquisition and expansion strategy that by 2011, was set with Nordic Games Holding becoming a conglomerate with Game Outlet Europe and Nordic Games Publishing aligned as its partners. subsidiaries.

This first step on the path that has led him to become the largest video game company in Europe according to market capitalization: about 9.15 billion euros.

In 2011, Nordic Games Holding acquired JoWooD Entertainment, an Austrian game publisher that had gone bankruptresponsible for the Gothic saga, the series SpellForce and the Industry Giant series of games. The assets were then transferred to Nordic Games GmbH, which became THQ Nordic when Embracer Group acquired the moribund THQ, known for brands such as Destroy All Humans!, Saint’s Row either Darksiderswhich filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Although the operation was somewhat more complex, in the first place, after the bankruptcy, it bought several of THQ’s assets when this he had to sell his studios to several companies such as Koch Media, Ubisoft, Take Two, Sega and 2K Games. Then, already in 2014, Nordic Games acquired the THQ trademark.

The big acquisitions begin

2018 was the year that marked the business line of the group that they maintain today, beginning with the acquisition, for 121 million euros, of Koch Media Holding, which in turn owned Deep Silver, which had been in charge of the Dead Island Y Saint’s Row IV either Subway: Last Light. That same year, Embracer Group also became, for 317 million crowns (30,199,880 euros) cashwith Coffee Stain Holding, another Swedish holding company that included Coffee Stain Studios among its assetsknown for Goat Simulator. In this way, Coffee Stain became the third pillar of THQ Nordic, operating independently as Koch Media.

In 2019 they put the engine of the holding company at full power, starting the procurement carousel as the investment company Goodbye Kansas Game Invest (which changed its name to Amplifier Game Invest), for 4,039,300 euros, which at that time owned minority shares in emerging developers such as Palindrome Interactive, Fall Damage, Neon Giant, Kavalri Games and Framebunker ; and licenses as biomutant. This very year, is when THQ Nordicto avoid confusion with its different operations, decides to adopt the name Embracer Group and continues with more purchases such as that of the Swedish studio Tarsier Studios, for 9,431,508 euros, excluding the licenses of little nightmares Y stretchers.

At the beginning of 2020, Embracer Group acquires Saber Interactivedevelopers of world war z and its five internal studios, for 497,654,834 euros, Matthew Karch and Andrey Iones, co-founders and owners of the company, together became the second largest shareholder of the Swedish holding company. “Saber has been on our radar for a long time due to its deep history of consistently high-quality work,” Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement. “Your ambitious moves toward self-financing projects in recent years have been particularly impressive, especially with world war zwhich sold more than three million units,” adds Wingefors.

That same year, they also made other acquisitions: 4A Games (known for developing Metro) and New World Interactive (developers of the Insurgency), which will be under the umbrella of Saber Interactive; minor developers like Palindrome Interactive, Rare Earth Games and Vermila Studios, under the control of Amplifier Game Invest, and Pow Wow Entertainment, which will remain with THQ Nordic. In addition to DECA Gamesdevelopers of Realm of the Mad Godwhich became the sixth direct subsidiary of Embracer.

Already, by the end of the year, they add other companies to the conglomerate, including Snapshot Games (Responsable of XCOM), flying wild hog (developers of Shadow Warrior), Purple Lamp Studios (Responsable of SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated) Y other minor studies or mobile game developers such as 34BigThings, Mad Head Games, Nimble Giant Entertainment, Zen Studios, A Thinking Ape Entertainment, IUGO Mobile Entertainment or Silent Games.

By early 2021, Embracer Group surprised everyone by acquiring The Gearbox Entertainment Companywhich includes Gearbox Software (responsible for Brothers in Arms or the well-known saga Borderlandsalso owners of the intellectual property of Duke Nuke Y Homeworld), for 1,232 million euros. Similarly, it was also made with the mobile game developer easybrainfor more than 606 million euros, and Aspyr Mediaa company specialized in porting video games from Microsoft Windows to macOS, with a catalog that includes Sid Meier’s Civilization VI , torn and reissues of LucasArts titles: Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast Y Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

In addition to Appeal Studios, Kaiko, Massive Miniteam, Frame Break, 3D Realms (creator of MS-DOS franchises like Duke Nukem and publisher of games like Commander Keen Y Wolfenstein 3D), Ghost Ship Games , Slipgate Ironworks (developers of the two early 90’s Duke Nukems), DigixArt (developers of the private 11-11: Memories Retold), Force Field, Easy Trigger, CrazyLabs and Grimfrost. That same year, 2021, Embracer Group also acquired Demiurge Studios, Shiver Entertainment, Fractured Byte, and SmartPhone Labs.

multidisciplinary company

The Swedish holding company also branches out into other sectors and invests in other projects. For example, in 2020, I acquired Sola Media, a film and television licensing group with children’s and family properties, under the umbrella of Koch Films; and Quantic Lab, a quality assurancein addition to the company of public relations, Sandbox Strategies. Also, from 2021, intends to build a large physical archive, which can be visited, with all the games created, honoring and compiling the entire history of video games in one place. “The collection is a work in progress with the goal of creating an archive of every video game ever created,” the group explained on its website. The file It is found in a secret vault outside the Swedish city of Karlstad..

It currently contains more than 50,000 games, consoles and accessories. As revealed by the holding, the idea began with the donation, by the CEO of the holding, Lars Wingefors, from his huge collection of video games and consoles. To date, the oldest games in the archive are the titles released for the Magnavox Odyssey console (1972). and continue to buy and receive donations video games from private collections.

In December 2021, the Embracer Group acquired the French company Asmodee for €2.75 billion, known for table games like Catn, Dixit, Pandemic, with important subsidiaries like Board Game Arena or Fantasy Flight Games. Also that same month, the holding company acquired Perfect World Entertainment, a Chinese entertainment company. mediaand Cryptic Studios (Neverwinter Y star trek online).

That same month he also acquired Dark Horse Comics, distributor american of comics and mangaeditor of series as important as Hellboy, Sin City, The Umbrella Academy either Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In addition to a animation studio Hungarian, Digic Pictures, and Spotfilm Networx, a German video-on-demand service.

latest acquisitions

Currently, the holding company operates from different operations, each with its own studios, highlighting Koch Media, Saber Interactive, Deca Games, Easybrain and The Gearbox Entertainment Company. To these are added Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, after a recent acquisition, for 300 million dollars (284,400,000 euros), which includes the license catalog of the aforementioned companies, with sagas as notorious as tomb Raider either Thiefplus 50 classic games.

“We are delighted to welcome these studios to the Embracer Group,” Embracer Group co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement. release. “We recognize the fantastic intellectual property, world-class creative talent and track record of excellence that has been proven time and time again over the past few decades. It has been a great pleasure meeting the leadership teams and discussing future plans on how they can realize their ambitions and become a big part of Embracer.

While Square Enix will maintain its Japanese developments and licenses, along with licenses developed by external studios, such as Just Cause, Outriders Y Life is Strange, the Swedish holding company stays with tomb Raiderwho already confirmed an upcoming game and god ex, Thief Y Legacy of Kain, great ideas that can be resurrected by these new hands. Other projects in development, such as Perfect Dark of Crystal Dynamics, will not be affected by this purchase. One of the reasons why Square Enix may have divested of these licenses may be the poor results, in terms of sales, of Marvel’s Avengers Y Guardians of the Galaxy.

After the initial dizziness of counting so many studies and licenses acquired, the final balance would be that Embracer Group account at the moment with more than 119 internal studios and more than 12,500 employees spread over 45 countries different. A vast empire in the form of a creative hive, with more than 118 titles in developmentamong them there is already a new installment of tomb Raidermade in Unreal Engine 5.

The kingdom of Lars Wingefors is out of this world and managing so many assets and projects, while still looking to the future, keeping an eye on new developers to acquire, has to be sheer madness. “Even if I have all the good intentions in the world, it’s impossible for Lars to know what’s going on in all his companies. It will be impossible for him to control everything,” said Toby Clothieren, analyst, Financial Times. There are critics of this businessman who warn about the difficulty of managing so many companies from different sectors, giving the example of Sony and Microsoft, with more localized acquisitions in However, cases like Tencent’s can show that going wide can also be a successful formula.

Not only the acquisitions of the holding company are heterogeneous, but also its titles. A decision that seems learned after the falls of other companies that bet everything on a single winning card, the development of a triple AAA, which takes a lot of time and money, whose success or failure will mark the fate of the company (as is the case with CD Project RED). The future will tell, but for now, it seems that this plan to cover everything possible economically, has just started and they are not doing badly.