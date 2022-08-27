Entertainment

This is Emily Ratajkowski’s mega dog with which she walks through New York

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Emily Ratajkowski She is the most popular model of the moment. At only 31 years old, the young woman has managed to make a consolidated career in a world of great competition, positioning herself as the favorite of all brands.

Although she took her first steps on television, in the Nickelodeon series iCarly, and made some appearances on the big screen, her career focused on the world of fashion, having millionaire contracts with the most important companies in the world and being constantly on the cover. of the most read magazines.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Disney plus: premieres September 2022

6 mins ago

Taylor Swift still doesn’t know what healed her heartbreak

7 mins ago

Emma Watson: who is she and what does Brandon Green, her new billionaire boyfriend do?

17 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian: her daughter Penelope reveals her beauty routine!

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button