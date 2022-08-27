This is Emily Ratajkowski’s mega dog with which she walks through New York

Emily Ratajkowski She is the most popular model of the moment. At only 31 years old, the young woman has managed to make a consolidated career in a world of great competition, positioning herself as the favorite of all brands.

Although she took her first steps on television, in the Nickelodeon series iCarly, and made some appearances on the big screen, her career focused on the world of fashion, having millionaire contracts with the most important companies in the world and being constantly on the cover. of the most read magazines.

Emily and Colombo in the park.

But where does it generate more impact? Emily Ratajkowski It’s on social media. On her Instagram account, she harvested more than 29 million followers and turned it into her true empire. In addition to sharing her work, she shares some things about her day to day. It is for this reason that her dog Colombo became a true star.

The postcards that the model shares with the dog are among the favorites of his fans, who do not stop highlighting how beautiful and companion he is, in addition to envying him from time to time because he has the fortune to sleep with one of the most beautiful women of the world.

Colombo is a figure of the sexiest photos of the model.

On several occasions Colombo appears in the sexiest photos of Emily, also being a true model, who came to her home through adoption. Ratajkowski She said that her first child, since she became a mother in 2021, is not of race but is a mix between a German shepherd and a husky.

Recently, both became news when they were captured by the paparazzi. The also actress enjoyed a pass through the streets of New York with her faithful companion, and they did not go unnoticed.

Emily and Colombo walking around New York.

While Colombo is happy to go out for a while to sunbathe and walk, Emily Ratajkowski, took advantage of the occasion to set a trend with her look as she always does. The model wore a red dress, attached to her body, with stapless, combined with white sneakers and sunglasses to go unnoticed, something that she did not achieve.