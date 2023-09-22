This is Emme’s simplest look: Jennifer Lopez’s non-binary daughter stands on an urban catwalk at age 15 People Entertainment

The urban catwalk is where everyone’s favorite stars impress their fans with their everyday outfits, as Jennifer Lopez did recently for lunch with her twins Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian in Beverly Hills. Did it on a walk. Frozen.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer looked fabulous in ripped flared jeans, a loose button-down shirt and her trusty $380,000 diamond Birkin Himalaya bag, though the one who mesmerized Internet users was her 15-year-old non-binary daughter.

And, for many years now, she has remained the center of attention on social networks because she is the one who inherited a large part of her parents’ artistic genes, as she has an innate talent for acting and music, Not to mention her good sense for fashion, as published by MDZ.

Jennifer Lopez’s non-binary daughter’s look

Despite being so young, Emme has become a reference for new generations, especially when it comes to fashion, as she has a unique style that attracts her many followers.

On this occasion, while out with her family, Napo Baby wore a 2000s-inspired outfit with low-cut, military-print cargo pants that showed part of her underwear, as well as a skull There was a black top with a print, which you too will be surprised to see. Navel.

Simple black sports sneakers, a belt with skull detail that matches the shirt, and studded bracelets complement the street outfit that inevitably reminds us of 17-year-old Avril Lavigne.

