This is Evaluna’s new tattoo that surprised Camilo

Everything that the Montaner clan does attracts attention and there is no doubt that the arrival of Indigo revolutionized both the family and the couple of Eva Luna Y Camilo. Added to this is the announcement of Apolo, the baby of Mau Montaner and Sara Carbonero who is on the way and who will be his cousin.

The truth is Evaluate Montaner Y Camilo Echeverry they are more in love every day and their family is consolidated step by step. If there is something that characterizes them, it is the public demonstrations of love that they make on social networks in front of their millions of fans from all latitudes.

“I am very proud of the relationship I have with Eva Luna. I have the pleasure of serving her and accompanying her in her blossoming. And she feels lucky to be by my side, “Camilo said at the last press conference he gave at the end of May. Then the singer contracted coronavirus and had to cancel his tour of Mexico.

Evaluate and Camilo. Source: Terra archive

It was there when Eva Luna She decided to share a beautiful gesture of love with her husband before the attentive gaze of her fans. “I was going to wait for you to get home, but I couldn’t,” Ricardo Montaner’s daughter tells him during a video call to Camilo while showing him that he had his name tattooed on his chest.

“I love you, baby. Oh, it’s my handwriting too,” he said Camilo Echeverry before the clear demonstration of love of Evaluna. Months after passing through the altar, the interpreter of ‘Tutu’ had tattooed his wife’s name on the side of his torso with garigoleados letters Eva Luna.