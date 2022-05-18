This is everything we know about House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans have been holding their breath since it was announced that HBO was planning to make a prequel series centered around the Targaryen family in October 2019. It is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood, which is the words of the House Targaryens. It is set approximately 200 years before the events that took place in the Game of Thrones HBO series and will focus primarily on the politics within the Targaryen family.

As viewers learned more about the history of the Targaryen family throughout Game of Thrones, the remaining members of the family dwindled with each season. Viserys (Harry Lloyd) was the first to die when Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) poured molten gold on his head for threatening his “Khaleesi” Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). We then learn that Maester Aemon (the late Peter Vaughan) of the Night’s Watch, was the brother of the “Mad King”, Aerys II (David Rintoul).

When Daenerys believes he is the only Targaryen left alive, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) reveals to us that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is actually the son of Daenerys’ older brother Aegon and Ned’s younger sister. Stark (Sean Bean), Lyanna Stark. This would have made him next in line to ascend to the Iron Throne, as the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms.

While there were many mixed reactions from fans (both from the novels and the TV series) to the final season of Game of Thrones, now all eyes have turned to the Targaryens in anticipation of new Westeros content being reborn. from the ashes.

Is there a House of the Dragon trailer?

HBO released a trailer for the highly anticipated series on May 5, 2022, giving fans a good idea of ​​what the series will entail.

What is House of the Dragon about?

It’s no secret that the Targaryen family rose to power because they had dragons. His dynasty has ruled for generations. House of the Dragon will show the “beginning of the fall” of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the family’s civil war known as the “Dance of Dragons.”

The civil war is sparked by a disagreement over who will ascend the throne following the death of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). His eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, hopes to reign as the first queen to sit on the Iron Throne. The younger version of Princess Rhaenyra will be played by Milly Alcock (Upright) and the older version will be played by Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers). Her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is the heir presumptive and plans to become king until it is announced that the throne will go to Princess Rhaenyra due to her birthright.

Both Rhaenyra and Daemon are skilled dragon riders, which we’ve seen Daenerys and Jon Snow learn to do in Game of Thrones. This gave them a huge advantage until the Night King managed to kill one of the three dragons, Viserion, and transform him into an undead ice dragon.

Without cheating or looking for the outcome of the “Dance of the Dragons”, one thing is certain: this civil war marks the beginning of the slow destruction of the Targaryen dynasty until the “Mad King” and finally the “Mad Queen”. , Daenerys.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) from Game of Thrones, when acting as the Regent Queen, said: “Whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin.” This was in reference to the history of severe mental instability within the bloodline.

Who is the creative team behind House of The Dragon?

Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik were tapped to be the showrunners for House of the Dragon in November 2019. Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and a few other episodes, received an Emmy Award for his direction of the famous “Battle of the Bastards.” Game of Thrones Season 6 episode. Also, returning from a previous job on Game of Thrones, Ramin Djawadi will compose the soundtrack for the House of the Dragon series.

Paddy Considine, who played a prominent character in HBO’s recent Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, was one of the first actors to officially join the cast in October 2020. Two months later, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D ‘Arcy signed on as main characters.

In early 2021, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno joined the main cast. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey were the last main characters chosen to join the ensemble.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon will there be?

Like the first six seasons of the Game of Thrones original series, this season will have ten episodes. Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot episode, as well as additional episodes later in the season. In an interview with Variety HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys hinted at the possibility of a season 2.

With any luck, this series could take fans right before the events of Game of Thrones, allowing for better details on the fall of the “Mad King,” Robert’s Rebellion, and the Battle on the Trident.

Where was House of the Dragon filmed?

Game of Thrones featured a wide variety of exotic filming locations including Northern Ireland, Scotland, Malta, Croatia, Iceland, and Spain. The iconic exterior shots of King’s Landing were filmed in the city of Medina in the north of Malta.

The new prequel series, House of the Dragon, has listed filming locations in Cornwall, England, as well as Spain and Portugal. This is the first production to be filmed in Warner Brothers’ newest Leavesden Studio virtual production stage and it took the proper precautions in regards to the covid-19 pandemic.

When is House of the Dragon released?

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022, releasing episodes weekly on Sundays. They will most likely air during the same time slot as Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available to stream on HBO Max, in case you want to brush up on the Valyrian and Targaryen family history. @worldwide