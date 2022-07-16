this is everything we know about the new movie

The Marvels will be the sequel to Captain Marvel and the second solo feature film of this character. However, so far there are few details about the plot, even the synopsis of it is unknown. But what is certain is that this story will be linked to the latest installments that the studio has released Recently ; Avengers: Endgame and Ms. Marvel.

In the series finale of Ms Marve He appears in a post-credits scene, where you can see Captain Marvel announcing the arrival of the marvels and the return of Kamala Khan. The new production of will hit the screen in 2023 and will star Brie Larson.

On the other hand, if you follow the line of the comics, The Marvels could bring together different characters from the Marvel Universe to keep peace on earth once again. In that case, Kamala Khan would travel to the past to meet Captain Marvel, where he would join forces to defeat a villainbut these are only assumptions.

Although the tape was scheduled for the end of 2022, it was recently confirmed that its premiere will be rescheduled for next July 28, 2023.

This will be the cast

As already mentioned above, Brie Larson will star in The Marvelsthen it will give life to Carol Danver once again, but in addition, this cast will be joined by actors like Samuel L. Jackson who plays Nick FuryTeyonah Parris in the role of Monica Rambeauas well as Iman Vellaniwho was recently known in the Marvel Universe for her character of Kamala Khan.

Other news that came with the announcement of this production is that Park Seo-joon—actor of Parasite—, will join the movie with a character that has not yet been revealed.

The production

Nia DaCosta will be in charge of the realization of the tape the marvelsMegan McDonell -who also participated in WandaVisión- is responsible for the script, the direction of photography is in the hands of Sean Bobbit -nominated for an Oscar for Judas and the black messiah (2021)- and the music will be the work of Laura Karpman.

* In partnership with Forbes Mexico, article from Forbes Staff.