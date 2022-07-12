This is everything we know about The Woman King, the next leading role of Viola Davis

The Woman King is an upcoming action drama movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood., who also co-wrote the screenplay with Dana Stevens based on a story by Maria Bello (A History of Violence). Starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis in a role we have never seen her before, this film is based on the epic true story of the Amazons of Dahomey and their struggle for survival.

The film was introduced by Bello to Davis in front of a live audience in 2015 during the Women Making History Awards ceremony at the National Museum of Women’s History in Los Angeles. Now, Maria Bello and Viola Davis are co-producers on the finished product.

When is The Woman King released?

Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, The Woman King will be released exclusively in theaters on September 16, 2022, which means it won’t be available to stream for at least a few months afterward. The digital release date has yet to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer for The Woman King?

Released on July 6, 2022, the trailer gives us an insight into the extreme brutality that threatens Dahomey, as well as the training methods of the Amazons of Dahomey. You can see the trailer below:

What is The Woman King about?

Because this is a historical epic based on true events, a bit of context is necessary to better understand the depth behind the plot of The Woman King.

Set in the late 19th century, in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, a fierce all-female military regiment known as the Agojie has to fight for the life and freedom of their kingdom when faced with external aggressors. Historians gave these women the name “Amazons of Dahomey” because of their similarity to the Amazons of mythology. Due to the high mortality rate of men within the Kingdom, due to constant wars with other West African states and the slave trade, women were drafted into the military and eventually took over completely.

General Nanisca (Davis) faces a threat to the Kingdom of Dahomey when European forces begin invading it. The epic war she wages against them is based on the Franco-Dahomeyan War, which took place between 1890 and 1894. Nanisca also focuses on an ambitious new recruit, Nawi, played by Thuso Mbedu. In an interview in 1978, Nawi claimed to have fought against the French in 1982. He later died in 1979, aged over 100.

The Amazons of Dahomey, or “Agojie,” have had many other pop culture references before appearing in The Woman King, most recently in the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. The “Dora Milaje,” a regiment of guards and bodyguards composed exclusively of women, is based directly on the Dahomey Amazons.

Lupita Nyong’o, who in Black Panther played Nakia, a former lover of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa, was able to interview some descendants of the Dahomey Amazons in 2019, after she was intrigued by their influence on the creation of the Dora Milaje for Marvel Comics and movies.

Who makes up the cast and crew of The Woman King?

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is well into the industry, having directed many episodes on shows like Everybody Hates Chris, Girlfriends, Cloak and Dagger, and Shots Fired. She has also directed the films Beyond the Lights and Love and Basketball.

Producer and writer Maria Bello is a well-known actress and humanitarian, starring in numerous films including Coyote Ugly, Lights Out, Beautiful Boy, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Her humanitarian work includes founding “We Advance,” an organization that encourages Haitian women to helping to make health care a priority and ending domestic violence within their communities, as well as being a board member of the Darfur Women’s Action Group.

Of course, Viola Davis will star in the title role of General Nanisca, leading her army into battle to defend Dahomey, and Thuso Mbedu will play her young prodigy, based on Nawi’s real life. Lashana Lynch, known for her role as Carol Danvers’ best friend Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, will play Nanisca’s lieutenant in a character yet to be named. She can be seen throughout the trailer, specifically in a scene featuring a battle of strength, endurance, and determination during the Dahomey warriors’ training.

John Boyega, who made his leading theatrical debut in the Star Wars Universe as Finn in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, will play King Ghezo, ruler of Dahomey. His character looks to and trusts General Nanisca for guidance. King Ghezo is also based on his real-life counterpart of the same name, who is said to be responsible for the cultural shift from tradition and ceremony to a militarized state, effectively creating the Agojie.

The main antagonist, Santo Ferreira, will be played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who played the younger version of Lord Voldemort/Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Additionally, Sheila Atim will play Amenza, who is also seen alongside General Nanisca throughout the trailer as another high-ranking lieutenant.

Other supporting cast members include Adrienne Warren, best known for her role as Tina Turner in the Broadway production of Tina. This will be her first debut on the big screen. Jayme Lawson, Masali Baduza, Angélique Kidjo and Shaina West have also joined as part of the impressive list of female actresses. @worldwide