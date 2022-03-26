This is food that allows to reduce blood sugar

The diabetes is the disease that occurs when blood sugar or glucose levels are very high, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH, for its acronym in English).

Insulin is a hormone found in the human body that helps glucose enter cells to supply them with energy. In type 1 diabetes, the body doesn’t make insulin, and in type 2 diabetes, the body doesn’t make enough or doesn’t use it properly.

In Spain, one in seven people suffers from diabetes, which refers to more than 5 million people. Currently, this disease has no cure. Therefore, it is important prevent it and try to maintain good control of her in case of suffering it.

To that end, doctors recommend following different dietary guidelines and even consuming potential diabetes drugs.

Recently an investigation that has been published in the journal Nature Communications has concluded that eat plain yogurt could be very beneficial in reducing the risk of diabetes.

Natural yogurt would be beneficial for diabetes

This research, which has been carried out by Université Laval and Danone Nutricia, has confirmed that consuming this food that is so common in the Mediterranean diet could be very favorable for people with diabetes.

Previously, different investigations had indicated that the consumption of low-fat fermented dairy products, including all varieties of yogurt and some low-fat cheeses, would favor a reduction in the relative risk of type 2 diabetes, although the mechanism by which this protection would occur was unknown.

Now, this study has claimed that these benefits are due to to the intestinal microbiota and bacteria that contains yogurt.

The intestinal microbiota and bacteria, keys to get away from diabetes

In this way, researchers have managed to identify the mechanism that would make yogurt and other fermented dairy products beneficial in preventing type 2 diabetes: the interaction between the intestinal microbiota and the bacteria in yogurt.

As explained by André Marette, a professor at the Université Laval School of Medicine, a researcher at the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute in Canada, and co-author of the study, “yogurt metabolites, known as Branched Chain Hydroxy Acids (BCHA)would be the result of the interaction between the lactic acid bacteria in yogurt and the natural amino acids in milk”.

As the expert emphasizes, BCHA are found in fermented dairy products, and are abundant in yogurt. Although the human body also produces them naturally, consuming them through food may be more beneficial.

To obtain these results, the researchers analyzed the effects of yogurt on mice fed a diet rich in sugars and fats. First, one group was given the equivalent of two servings of yogurt daily, while the other group was given no serving at all.

After twelve weeks, they obtained Benefits in different metabolic parameters of the mice that were fed yogurt. Thus, a “better control of glycemia or blood sugar, less insulin resistance and better liver function” was observed.

On the other hand, “the metabolites of their livers were analyzed and the changes in the BCHA were observed”, since “a increased amount of BCHA in the liverbetter control of fasting sugar and triglycerides in the liver”, conclude the experts.

Now, this analysis wants to be transferred to other areas, with the aim of analyzing how BCHAs would work for the prevention of weight gain or to improve metabolic health in people with obesity.





