this is going to replace cell phones in the next few years

For some time biotechnology has been having an increasingly privileged place in the world of technological development. Although in its beginning the efforts were destined to the development of products related to highly complex medical health or scientific research, today massive solutions can be seen that are based on biotechnology.

Recently, it was revealed that the North American company Chaotic Moon has developed a new technique that, based on biotechnology, wants to bring the functions of analysis and information gathering to the human body.

The new technology consists of the elaboration of an electronic tattoo on the skin whose purpose is to collect and monitor medical and sports data. Instead of being painted on the skin, this brand provides real-time medical information that can be used both to prevent disease and to monitor vital signs in professional athletes.

Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates was one of those initially attracted to this technology. In fact, he saw a business there and is now carrying out more advanced studies so that tattoos not only send medical information but can also be used as smartphones.

These tattoos are still in development and are basically temporary tattoos that are applied to the skin and carry small sensors and trackers powered by a special ink capable of conducting electricity.

Bill Gates’ idea is that these “tattoos” work as a means to carry out actions such as calling, sending a message or looking for an address, just as we would do with a smartphone.