This is “Hacienda Napoles”, the zoo that Pablo Escobar had in his mansion in Colombia

Among the eccentricities that were known to the drug trafficker Pablo Escobarone of the most sinister characters in the history of Colombiathe zoo that began to form in 1981 in the Hacienda Napoles.

A few years later, the Medellin cartel kingpin’s project opened to the public, with more than 1,200 exotic animals from all continents.



Photo: El Tiempo Colombia

In the almost 2,000 hectares of the farm, located in the Antioquia municipality of Puerto Triunfo, it was possible to see rhinos, elephants, zebras, giraffes and even hippos African natives that Escobar smuggled into the country more than three decades ago.

Although in principle there were only four hippos, a recent study revealed that the population has had a constant growth, which is why they suggest sacrificing some of these animals.

“We calculate that there must currently be around 100 invasive hiccups, and if action measures are not intensified, the population will be almost 1,500 animals in the year 2034,” wrote one of the study’s authors, Nataly Castelblanco, in her twitter account.

Apart from the discussion about the eventual overpopulation of this species and the measures to control it, a concern has arisen:How did Escobar to bring to Colombia, in the 1980s, the animals that formed its zoo?

They would have arrived by boat and plane

In the book Pablo Escobarmy father, written by the capo’s son, Juan Pablo Escobar, there are some elements that can answer that question.

As told in the work, the idea of ​​having a zoo arose after the head of the Medellín cartel visited the Veracruz farm, owned by the Ochoa Vásquez brothers, who had a significant number of species in the municipality of Repelón, state of Atlantic.

According to Juan Pablo Escobar, on a trip to the United States his father asked him to find “a zoo where he could buy elephants, zebras, giraffes, dromedaries, hippos, buffalo, kangaroos, flamingos, ostriches and other species of exotic birds. list he took out the tigers and the lions because in addition to wanting all the animals free, they seemed dangerous to him”.

Thus they would have contacted “the owners of a zoo in Dallas, Texas, which captured the animals in Africa and took them to the United States.” After a visit to the site, Escobar would have paid two million dollars in cash for the first specimens.

The first large group of animals, writes the capo’s son, “was brought in a rented boat that docked in the Antioquia port of Necoclí on the Caribbean Sea, four hundred kilometers from Medellín.” However, “since the boat trips took longer and the animals were exposed to greater risks, my father decided to bring them on clandestine flights, that is, on express landings.”

Those flights, according to the book, landed at the Olaya Herrera airport in Medellín, which had “very precarious security conditions,” and thus hundreds of species were brought in in record time.

“While the huge apparatus landed without turning off the engines, numerous trucks and employees left my father’s hangar with several cranes and with amazing speed lowered the crates with the animals. Then, the plane took off again. When the authorities arrived, alerted by the noise, they only found some empty wooden boxes and a lot of feathers and hair on the floor,” says the book.

Among the last animals to arrive was a pair of rhinoceroses that, according to Juan Pablo Escobar, were brought from the United States in an old DC-3 plane. Then a pair of black parrots arrived, which would have become the most expensive animals in the zoo “because he bought them for $400,000.”

The last animals to arrive, according to the son of the drug trafficker, would have been two pink dolphins that Escobar ordered to buy in the Amazon. you can see one animal gallery here.

agv