this is his “new” hair

Zendaya cool, why are we kidding ourselves, and that feeling is more present than ever after seeing the last chapter of the second season of euphoria. The actress has shown to have an impeccable style, with the most varied red carpet looks where all kinds of clothes and styles always accompany her. But when it comes to beauty, she is also a pioneer: daring to dress her hair in hundreds of different styles, this week has revolutionized its more than 132 million followers on Instagram with a look change marvelous.

A new hair at full volume and with blond flashes

Taking the opportunity to go to the cinema to see Tom Holland’s new action movie, ‘Uncharted’, the actress did not hesitate to upload some selfies with her “new” image. In it, her hair looked full volume, with enviable disheveled curls and a lighter tone, pulling towards blonde (or honey).





Brown, reddish tones… and now pulling more towards the blonde terrain. the protagonist of Spiderman makes it clear that there is no hair color that can resist him and that is how we see it with this last appearance. However, the most radical change of look that his hair suffered was during the British Fashion Awards 2017, when she decided to wear a platinum blonde pixie cut, proving that there is no style that can resist her.





Photos | Gtres, Instagram Stories @zendaya