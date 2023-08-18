‘This Is How 20th Century Dance Is Done’ Presents at Fay Festival





this weekend comes Fay Festival, The new edition of the appointment with live music and trends, which every year becomes a unique experience, consolidating itself as one of the most outstanding cultural events in the Canary Islands. The summer festival that Puerto de la Cruz has to offer thus makes for a perfect vacation plan for a week: concerts, cooking, sports, art, tourism, fashion and Happiness Maximum.

with a poster led by Orbital and Arde Bogotá, which will, among others, feature The Raytones, Truno, Second, Rocío Marquez & Broncio, Jimena Amarillo, Natalia Lacunza, Bala, Morreo, Sexy Zebra, Truno, Shinova And The Kington, One of the most suggestive island dates has arrived.

There will also be a presentation among its activities This is how the 20th century (and part of the 21st century) is danced Of Gerardo Carton and edited by musicalia, This appointment will take place next Saturday, August 19, in Puerto de la Cruz, in the programming of the parallel activities of the eighth edition of Fay Festival. It will be a meeting with readers in open conversation with the author about this publication, at 12:00, in the ticket office area and access to the concert venue.





This is how the 20th century (and part of the 21st century) is danced begins with a song from 1972 Shaktimanby David Bowie, a song that connects Gerardo’s two passions. “There are a number of songs that I use as the general thread in each chapter, and you’ll see how eclectic I am because the songs I put in the book range from the Ramones to Kayne West, to PJ Harvey, Beyoncé, Gorillaz Passing includes… , there’s also a lot of versatility in how the dance was done then and now.” With this special soundtrack, the phenomenon of engagement in social networks appears in the pages of this book, stories of the development of technology in the conquest of space – the result of Gerardo Carton’s fixation on science fiction -, literature, and each era without losing context In the social and political context of the 19th century, which marked a cycle and a change in life, “events in Spain in particular, from the assassination of Carrero Blanco, where the book begins, to the dissolution of Podemos, etc.”,

