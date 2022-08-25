This is how 8 million undocumented immigrants could get a green card for permanent residence in the United States

There is talk of 8 million, but with this new legislation there could be many more illegal immigrants who could reach green card legal and permanent residence in the United States until later opting for American citizenship.

It’s not a dream. The Registry Law project is already in the hands of the United States Congress. And several non-governmental and pro-immigrant organizations are lobbying so that millions of those born in other countries can become residents and later citizens of the United States.

In particular, CHIRLA (Coalition for the Human Rights of Immigrants) stands out, which has orchestrated a large-scale campaign that has been noted even internationally with the aim of raising awareness among congressmen who are undecided or opposed to the project, so that they give green light to the law also known as project HR 8433.

“Open the door to Permanent Residency with the Registry”, is the name of the campaign that CHIRLA is carrying out right now, in order to ensure that 8 million illegal immigrants who work and come to the United States benefit from the green card. They define it as a first step towards citizenship for so many immigrants who work for the growth and economic well-being of the US

“As one of a handful of immigrants in the House and the only one who was undocumented, I join my colleagues and proudly extend the opportunity for others to call this their country,” explained Congressman Adriano Espaillat, according to EFE.

What does the Registration Law say?

The project HR 8433 it was exposed in late July by California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren. He immediately won the unrestricted support of a large group of congressmen, fundamentally from the blue party.

According to some press agencies such as the Spanish EFE, with this initiative a law in force since 1929 could be reformed, which establishes the possibility of requesting the green card of Permanent Legal Residence in the United States. But the last application took place in the year 1986.

The Registration Law is applied periodically to reward in a certain range of years those who manage to prove that they have entered the US on a certain date. As long as they have had “good moral character.”

On previous occasions, this resource has allowed access to permanent residence for important groups of immigrants. Those who proved to have entered the country before 1921 were the first to benefit.

Then this initiative was also activated at various times in the history of the United States, and was updated 4 times. The last time it was applied was in 1986 under the administration of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

At that time, thousands of immigrants found a way to obtain legal and permanent residence in the United States. Specifically, all those who had entered the country before 1972 benefited.

A new update of the Registration Law? Who would get the green card?

However, now the Democrats want to completely change this law, and the new project would not set specific dates of entry into the United States.

It establishes a minimum of seven years of presence in the US as an essential eligibility requirement. In addition to other minimum criteria, this would allow some 8 million undocumented immigrants to obtain permanent residence. Then they would see an open path to American citizenship.

If approved by Congress, something that seems quite likely, some emigrants like those who have currently benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would benefit. Or those who have received Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

“We are not going to let Congress ignore us. We are not going to let President Joe Biden ignore us”, assured Angélica Salas, one of the directors of CHIRLA in the presentation of the campaign for the Yes.

“By ignoring us and our needs for immigration reform, they would be ignoring all of our sacrifice. And all our contribution to the development of this great country”, pointed out the congresswoman.