This is how active listening on social networks changes the marketing and advertising strategy of streaming and television

When Netflix launched the squid game, nothing suggested that it would become the success of global audiences that it ended up being. The South Korean series had too many elements to work, true, but also too many to not be the unexpected big global hit that it was. Korean series may have a dedicated online audience, but The Squid Game has had a global impact that goes far beyond that. But why did he win? The key is in social networks: word of mouth elevated the series. Everyone was talking about her and if everyone was doing it, had to see it.

In markets where the series had not had a massive campaign, as if it had, for example The Witcher, The Squid Game managed to overtake her in popularity. In the US they had not campaigned and had not even opened pre-viewing for the media, but the series still became a phenomenon, as he recalls vulture. Afterwards, each chapter was like a mine of memes, which helped make it more ubiquitous.





maybe with the squid game the progression has been organic, but the truth is that things are not usually so. In that series itself you can see the pattern. At first, it was the viewers themselves who were creating the conversations and doing the “buzz”. Later, Netflix itself reoriented its machinery and managed to exploit that situation to the fullest.

Active listening is one of the recommendations that are always made in social media marketing. It’s not even something new and surprising: it’s a technique older than comics – if anything can be older than comics in a discipline that is no more than two decades old – but it still works. So much so that both large streaming platforms and linear television networks – for whom being relevant is already a matter of life or death – use it crucially. It is key to your success.





the hulu example



In fact, that’s what Hulu has recently done with The Dropout, the series about the founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes (in Spain it is a Disney + series). In the US, where Hulu, the creator, is the one that broadcasts it, the advertising strategy changed when seeing what direction the conversations took on social media. Conversations, as collected digiday in an analysis of this story, they were focusing on the role of Amanda Seyfried, the lead actress, who was even nominated for an Emmy.

This made Hulu, to maximize the pull of the series, reinforce that message in advertising. “When we saw that the conversation was focused on her and her acting and representation, we knew that we wanted to expand our social and content efforts to support her,” explains Brittany Mehciz, vice president of social networks for original series at Hulu.

The case is the most recent, but not the only one. This platform actively monitors what happens on social networks and what is talked about in them to reinforce campaigns and promote messages. In other words, your social media marketing strategy is based largely on active listening. This helps to clearly outline what and where they should invest. Your advertising budgets benefit from active listening. As the directive points out to the British media, its advertising strategy on social networks takes into account audiences and platforms in order to spend only where it really pays off. “So we’re trying to mimic the behavior of the audience we’re spending money on, and we’re finding that effectiveness,” she adds.





The example of the Chiringuito de Jugones



But you don’t even have to go that far: from the start, The game bar, the popular sports program, has been an example of combining a traditional format with a new one. For them, social networks are key to profiling the program. Success is no longer just what the audiometer marks, but it is also in the social share. Sweeping through trending topics helps to amplify the show’s brand, but also to capture an audience in new ways and in environments that might not have been reached otherwise.

Beyond Twitter, its television success has been enriched by its activity and streaming content followed massively through multiple platforms and social networks such as YouTube or Twitch, where new spaces and live content adapted to the medium have been generated. A clear example of how, active listening and the collective participation of audiences that also participate interactively, are completely changing television formulas and, above all, the creation of new spaces where sponsorships and brands have also moved.