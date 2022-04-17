This is how Adamari López and Alaïa celebrated Easter

Adamari Lopez she is a dedicated mother who loves to celebrate each special date with her little girl Alaia. The Puerto Rican actress and presenter does not miss an opportunity for her daughter to enjoy and have fun like the happy girl she is. This Easter Day was no exception.

In a video he shared on his Facebook account, The charismatic host of “Hoy Día” showed how she and Alaïa celebrated this special date. this time Adamari she became a volunteer at the school where an Easter egg hunt was organized.

“Today I was a volunteer at Alaïa’s school to celebrate Easter Day with a nice activity. I really enjoy all these moments next to my princess, ”she wrote on her social media account.

In the video she published, the actress also showed the Nature Center of her daughter’s school. It is an open-air area with many plants, small cabins as well as wooden tipies and thatched roofs where the eggs were hidden.

“I like to volunteer when Alaïa has activities after work, because it is a way to get involved. Usually I can’t do these kinds of activities because at school they do them very early when I’m at work. So I volunteer for anything after 11:00 am and I always come here to collaborate,” she said.

He recalled that a few weeks ago he helped organize the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship, with the decoration of the tables, placing the chairs and distributing ice creams and In the Easter activity, he had to hide the eggs and check that all the participants had only 17 in their basket.

In the end, he came Alaia to show her basket full of different types of eggs, including one of “slime”, which is the one that her mother “adores”, the little girl joked. Saying that, Adamari He showed the camera his index finger to clarify that this type of toy is not exactly his favorite.