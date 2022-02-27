This is how Adamari López reacted to the news that Toni Costa has a girlfriend

The Puerto Rican Adamari Lopez has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. So much so that its popularity grows daily in various parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great talent for acting after participating in several soap operas. On Mexico is known thanks to “Friends and rivals” of the year 2001.

At the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” that was emitted by the signal Telemundo. There, the popular Latina provides various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the debut of the aforementioned contest after bursting into tears when she saw the Colombian dance Gregorio Pernia and his daughter Moon.

Recently, Adamari Lopez went on a trip with his daughter Alaia Costa to Cartagena, Colombia. He portrayed this with videos and photos on his official account. Instagram. There you can see how pretty her little girl looks as she becomes more familiar with the cameras every day. They also showed the beautiful places she visited during her stay in the Colombian city.

On this occasion, the talented Puerto Rican presenter is a trend in social networks and show portals upon learning that her ex-partner, Tony Costais engaged. “For me this is not a novelty, it seems to me that what you have to do is always wish him much happiness, many good things, because everything that one wishes to those around us has repercussions, especially in my case, with my daughter and I what I want is for my daughter to be well”assured the presenter of “Hoy Día”.

In addition, Adamari added that:“What I want is for my daughter to be fine and for us to always be a family, as far as we can, normal, so that’s what matters.” Let’s remember that a few days ago, Tony Costa confirmed his love relationship with the model Evelyn Beltran. All these statements indicate that the beautiful Puerto Rican reacted in the best way to the courtship of her former partner.