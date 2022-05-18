Entertainment

This is how Adamari López reacted when he learned that Alaia met Toni Costa’s girlfriend

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

the spanish dancer Tony Costa he spends his days inside ‘The House of Celebrities’ and away from his family. But there, in the midst of conversations with his colleagues, little by little he reveals some of the intimacies of his life with his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán, who gives him his support through social networks.

The sentimental relationship between Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltrán is more than serious and the couple is really making a sacrifice for these days when they are separated for work reasons. One of the unknowns that was always present in courtship is how they would assemble the family.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal exposes Belinda’s conversation asking for money

7 mins ago

Angel City FC, the team created by Natalie Portman to launch women’s football.

8 mins ago

Pato Borghetti fears for his marriage due to Macky González’s sensual dance

18 mins ago

Emma Watson was ‘so stressed and anxious’ about turning 30

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button