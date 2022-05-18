This is how Adamari López reacted when he learned that Alaia met Toni Costa’s girlfriend

the spanish dancer Tony Costa he spends his days inside ‘The House of Celebrities’ and away from his family. But there, in the midst of conversations with his colleagues, little by little he reveals some of the intimacies of his life with his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán, who gives him his support through social networks.

The sentimental relationship between Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltrán is more than serious and the couple is really making a sacrifice for these days when they are separated for work reasons. One of the unknowns that was always present in courtship is how they would assemble the family.

Toni Costa is Alaia’s father, product of his relationship with Adamari Lopez and for her part, Evelyn Beltrán is Timothy’s mother with her ex-partner Timbo Domínguez. The truth is that now the dancer revealed that his daughter met her girlfriend by video call and that she reacted very well, as did her mother.

The video call was made because Evelyn Beltrán sent Alaia a bunny as a gift and Tony Costa He explained that ‘a friend of daddy’s’ had sent it to him, so he wanted to meet her. The contact was the most normal, she Evelyn asked “have you touched the little heart that has inside her? ‘ ‘yes, I love it. Thank you, thank you, thank you,'” Alaia said.

“The process of letting my daughter know that I had a partner was together with Adamari to go to the child psychologist, that was how we had agreed before I came here because I knew that here you can find out and everything. But one like dad feels the exact moment of doing things with your children and it was like that, it was because of the bunny, I said: ‘This is mine,'” he added Tony Coast.

Finally, Toni Costa said that he broke the news to Adamari Lopez and told him: “I know that we had agreed on something else but the situation has turned out like this. I’m sorry but it happened that way. I wanted to explain it to you so that you were on the same page with me in case Alaïa tells you something because it was like that, like that and like that”.