This is how aesthetic medicine touch-ups are adapted (with great success) to the intimate area

“Ten or twelve years ago, when I began to apply these aesthetic medicine therapies in the genital area for ‘aesthetic purposes’ – and I put inverted commas because there is always a functional alteration behind it – it was said that it was pure trend or fashion, both medically and social”, recalls Dr. Zuramis Estrada, a gynecologist expert in pelvic floor disorders, aesthetic gynecology and regenerative therapies. The fact is that, in addition to this unfair reputation for being frivolous, aesthetic gynecology has more and more things in common with facial aesthetic medicinelike its star treatments.

To the delight of the patients, the use of hyaluronic acid or platelet-rich plasma is becoming as common on the face as in the genital area. According to this InMode spokeswoman, the merit is female: “Thanks to the fact that women are more open to experimenting to feel better, to the fact that we request faster and less invasive therapies with our body, the need arose for the industry to develop means to improve the alterations in this area and that is what we have achieved in the last decade”.

Hyaluronic acid

Naturally, the passage of time affects the whole body in a similar way, and its remedies become universal. “Over the years, there is a fragmentation of the collagen fibers of the extracellular matrix. The cells, the fibroblasts, lose support and ‘information’ about their mechanical stability, collapse and produce less collagen”, comments Dr. Ortiz, an expert in aesthetic medicine at the Doctor Ortiz Clinic in Seville.

To reverse this situation, he uses on his face redensity 1, from the Teoxane laboratory: “A high-density non-crosslinked hyaluronic acid, very similar to that produced by our body, associated with other essential nutrients for restructuring and redensifying the skin.” the dr. Paula Andrea, a spokesperson for Allergan, maintains that its benefits are equally positive when hyaluronic acid is injected into the walls of the vagina: “We achieve deep hydration of the genital area, recovering internal lubrication and avoiding pain during sexual intercourse”.

The gynecologist Irene Martínez, also from Allergan, adds that “in addition, it promotes diffusion of micronutrients, metabolites and hormones between cells and stimulates the proliferation and formation of collagen, which translates into a more elastic, turgid and hydrated tissue”.

platelet rich plasma

The same thing happens with hyaluronic acid infiltrations as with platelet-rich plasma: both are “biocompatible treatments with our tissues, whatever the site we want to treat,” recalls Dr. Andrea. “Both in monotherapy and jointly, they are very useful for all those gynecological processes that occur with pain, swelling, dryness, sagging, or atrophy”, observes Dr. Martinez.

Thread lifts, fat grafting, laser and radiofrequency

“There is more social awareness. Leaking urine after vaginal births, or pain or decreased pleasure during intercourse is no longer considered normal.”, says Dr. Alejandro Rodríguez, surgeon at Clínicas Dorsia. Thus, in recent years he has begun to work with tensor threads and fat grafts in the genital area, in addition to the classic laser.