This is how all the children who appeared on Friends are today

friends it is always present, at all times. It seems that the series is more current than ever, especially after the recent meeting where the protagonists met. But the reality is that little is said about the children who appeared throughout the ten seasons.

Let’s find out what the actors who played Lelani and Owen look like today and what they have done with their lives, just to name a few. Surely when you see them you will feel very, very, great.

Before and after the children of Friends

Dakota Fanning

true fans of friends they will know that Dakota Fanning she appeared in the tenth season as Mackenzie, the girl who lives in the house that Monica and Chandler would buy. She offers advice to Joey (who panics at first because he’s a ghost) that will ultimately serve him more than anything at that point.

Since then, Dakota has enjoyed acting success, appearing in such films as “War of the Worlds” opposite Tom Cruise and most recently appearing in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opposite Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt.

Emily Osment

She may have had a small role, but Emily Osment appeared as Lelani Mayolanofavich, who trick-or-treats, in season seven and her character has a scene with Rachel. Emily continued acting and appeared alongside Miley Cyrus as her best friend on the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana.”

Daryl Sabara

Before Daryl Sabara appeared on friends like Owen (who awkwardly found out he was adopted thanks to Chandler), he was already a big-screen star having appeared in “Spy Kids.” He today he is the husband of singer Meghan Trainor.

mae whitman

Mae Whitman appears in the third season, more specifically in the chapter entitled “The one when Rachel quits”. She plays Sarah, a scout whose leg is accidentally broken by Ross, who later sells her cookies. Since she appeared in friendsMae enjoyed success on shows like NBC’s “Arrested Development” and “Good Girls.” She also appeared in movies like “The Perks of Being Invisible.”

Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt appeared in the third season. She is the little girl who gets into a fight with Ross for breaking her classmate’s leg. Since the show, Ella Kyla has starred in many TV shows such as “One on One”, “The Proud Family” and the Dr. Dolittle movies alongside Eddie Murphy.

do you remember these children from friends that perhaps they were not so protagonists? Which one do you see the most changed?