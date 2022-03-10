This is how Amanda Seyfried copied the voice of Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried has become the perfect Elizabeth Holmes in the series available on Star + and Disney +, The Dropout. She not only managed to imitate the way the businesswoman dressed and behaved, but also his peculiar way of speaking. In fact, much of the praise he currently garners for his performance is due to his curious tone of voice. A high point that takes the performance of the actress to a new level and gives her character a curious mixture of plausibility and power that is disconcerting.

Amanda Seyfried has commented in recent weeks that her transformation into Elizabeth Holmes took almost two years of training for his role in The Dropout. It wasn’t just about understanding how her body and her bodily expression should express ideas.

Also in the importance of the unique voice of Holmes, which has become one of the most recognizable points of his public presence for years. And one that changed throughout his Silicon Valley career to suit a deeply masculine market.

“People always talk about the voice,” said Amanda Seyfried in an interview with Los Angeles Times. “It’s the first thing people mention (about Holmes). Second, the turtleneck; Third, don’t blink. But the voice is number one. The voice is the base. But [lo haces bien]it’s like you’re missing the whole thing.”

For the actress, achieving the voice of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout it was a work of method that took him months to perfect.

Especially when Holmes’s voice is not naturally deep, but what it seems to be. a voice training. So it’s more than likely that it wasn’t just his deep pitch, but also his modulation. The process was agonizing and lengthy for Seyfried, who admitted to feeling “anxious” about the outcome of such a vocal experiment.

With an image precisely timed for impact, Holmes was known for her elaborate personal image. Intent on creating the perception of success, security, and prosperity that he needed to project, Holmes refined his appearance bit by bit. For his most successful years he wore light blonde hair pulled back, black Steve Jobs-inspired turtleneck sweaters, and flats. But the essential point of that rare perception about power, was his voice. A deep voice that used to surprise everyone around him and that came to be called “affectation”.

“I was never going to pressure myself to tone down so much, because her voice is a lot of things at once,” she explained to the actress to Entertainment Weekly on the occasion of the premiere of The Dropout. “It is not only deep (…); I think I had to figure out where I was in my body, which is what I do when I sing. I worked really hard with my voice coach. My biggest fear was that I don’t want to do anything unhealthy for my vocal cords, if I can help it. So it was hard work.”

The Dropout, which tells the story of the rise and fall of former businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes, is a mix of good decisions. From its direct, frank and honest plot to its cast. The series managed to capture the strange duality of a fraud that reached the highest levels of power in Silicon Valley.

Part of the merit of success, has it the extraordinary performance of actress Amanda Seyfried, which has not only been limited to playing Holmes. Also, he has built a version on the controversial figure that is disconcerting due to its effectiveness. From his physical appearance to his behavior.

Seyfried got a deep and truthful insight into Holmes in The Dropout, currently considered an enigma. For the actress it was a journey not only through her dark and bright spots. Also of a careful conception about the way in which powerful figures are perceived today.



