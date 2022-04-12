This is how Amara la Negra named the twins: Sumajestad and Sualteza

Singer amara the black revealed on Monday the names of his twins who were born on March 23 in the city of Miami.

The also actress decided to name them Majesty Royalty Y Highness Empress De Los Santos.

These striking and even peculiar names have to do with royalty, since that is how they defined their babies in the pregnancy “Royal Twins” (twins real).

The singer posted a picture of the babies, each wearing a romper with their names, but covering her face.

Majesty it is the treatment given to kings, emperors and God. On many occasions it is preceded by the words his, yours and real.

similar meaning has high Kingwhich is given to the children of kings, infants and those people to whom the monarch has granted this treatment.

Of course, the reactions have not stopped since the interpreter of “Ay” announced the names.

birth details

Last week, with the message “3/23” marking the date she gave birth and the hashtag #lasroyaltwins (the twins reales), the singer of Dominican origin Amara the Blackreported that she became a mother of two babies.

Along with a photograph in the hospital, the television presenter and actress also informed her more than two million followers on Instagram of the good news, who have not stopped congratulating her.

The babies lasted several days in an incubator.

Allan Mueses, the babies’ father also confirmed the news with a video from the hospital. “Grateful to dad God for the blessing of becoming the father of two beautiful twins”.

A few days ago Amara decided to present the father of her daughters, a fact that she refused to talk about. She posted a picture of her cuddling with her girls’ father on the babies’ Instagram account, which has more than 30,000 followers.

Even the artist had said that “she woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary.”

Whether their first or artistic names, Amara decided to bet on the unusual. For example, the names of the children of celebrity Kim Kardashian are very striking: North, Saint, Chicago and PSalm West.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/11/text-application-graphic-user-interface-0a558923.png Amara La Negra introduced the father of her daughters days before giving birth. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)