This is how Amber Heard and Johnny Depp reacted to the verdict

(CNN Spanish) — Amber Heard said she is “heartbroken” by the jury’s verdict that found both her and her ex-husband liable for defamation. Johnny Depp, meanwhile, celebrated the decision and claimed that he “has started a new chapter” in her life.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. He asserted that Heard is entitled to $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Amber Heard ‘disappointed’ by verdict she calls ‘set back’

Amber Heard said she is “heartbroken” by the verdict, adding that the decision is a setback for women, according to a new statement from the actress.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to my ex-husband’s disproportionate power, influence and influence,” Heard said.

“I am even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women,” Heard said. “It’s a throwback. It turns back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It’s a throwback to the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.”

“I think Johnny’s lawyers managed to get the jury to miss the key free speech issue and ignore evidence that was so compelling that we won in the UK.”

“I’m sad that I lost this case. But it makes me even sadder that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American: to speak freely and openly.”

Johnny Depp claims that now begins “a new chapter”

Johnny Depp says he told the truth and the jury brought him back to life with today’s verdict, according to a statement from the actor.

“From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have stood firm in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing that I have finally made it,” she wrote.

He added: “I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the colossal outpouring of love and support and kindness from all over the world. I hope that my quest for the truth to be told has helped others, men or women, who have found in my situation, and that those who support them never give up. I also hope that the position returns to that of innocent until proven guilty, both in court and in the media.”

Depp closed his message by stating that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”

Camille Vasquez speaks, Depp’s popular lawyer

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said all along, that the claims against Johnny Depp are libelous and not supported by any evidence,” lawyer Camille Vasquez told reporters outside court.

“We are grateful, very grateful, to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and to the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources to this case.”

Attorney Ben Chew, for his part, said the jury reached a “conclusive verdict” and that he was glad the trial resonated with many people.

“Our judicial system is founded on the right of every person to have their case heard, and we are honored, truly honored, to help Mr. Depp ensure that his case was considered fairly throughout the trial,” Chew said.

“We are also very pleased that the trial has resonated with so many in the public who value truth and justice,” added Chew.

With information from Sonia Moghe