Entertainment

This is how Amber Heard reacted after learning about Johnny Depp’s new relationship

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

The relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It was undoubtedly one of the most mediatic of recent times. However, everything seems to be cooling down, leaving the controversial trial in the past.

In fact, the actor is in a new relationship, a link he maintains with his former lawyer Joelle Rich, who defended him in 2020. From the news of the romance, attention turned to Amber Heard, being the middle Entertainment Tonightwho delivered the appreciations of the actress.

According to a statement close to the medium, Heard prefers to focus on his things: “Amber doesn’t pay attention to what Johnny does or what happens in his personal life.”

read also


post image

Johnny Depp has a new girlfriend: the woman was his lawyer