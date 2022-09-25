This is how Amber Heard reacted after learning about Johnny Depp’s new relationship

The relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It was undoubtedly one of the most mediatic of recent times. However, everything seems to be cooling down, leaving the controversial trial in the past.

In fact, the actor is in a new relationship, a link he maintains with his former lawyer Joelle Rich, who defended him in 2020. From the news of the romance, attention turned to Amber Heard, being the middle Entertainment Tonightwho delivered the appreciations of the actress.

According to a statement close to the medium, Heard prefers to focus on his things: “Amber doesn’t pay attention to what Johnny does or what happens in his personal life.”

“He doesn’t care who he’s dating, he just wants to get on with his life.” would have indicated according to the cited medium.

It should be noted that the 36-year-old interpreter was sentenced to compensate the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean for the sum of ten million dollars, however, intends to continue his defense against Johnny’sseeking to appeal the verdict of the trial.