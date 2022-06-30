This is how Amelia Vega and Al Horford confirmed their fifth pregnancy

What was an open secret, especially after his last public appearances where he was seen hiding his bulging belly, was confirmed. The Miss Universe 2003, the Dominican Amelia Vega expects her fifth child with the basketball player of the NBA, Al Horfordwho recently became the first Dominican to play in a final of that sport.

With the message “the coach, the ref and our little team. Thank you Lord for your promises. 5th Baby Horford Vega”, Vega reported that the new member will arrive in December 2022. The happy news was shared with a collage of images where you can see the large family that the athlete and the former model have formed with their children Ean, Alia, Ava and Nova Horford Vega.

Juan Luis Guerra was among the first to congratulate his wife’s niece, Nora Vega, on the pregnancy. It was precisely in the singer-songwriter’s house where the couple married in 2011.

It was during Christmas Eve that the impressive residence of the famous composer became the stage for the event. At that time no one expected it.

In a simple but very emotional ceremony, the parents, uncles, grandparents and those closest to the couple were the only ones to witness the displays of complicity and love of Al Horford and the interpreter of “Pasa un segundito” while they said yes.

The tracks of his pregnancy

During the celebrations for the passage to the NBA finals of her husband’s team, the most curious (to call them something) began to notice a certain volume in the belly of the also author of children’s books, beginning to question if it was of his fifth pregnancy.

Then, the basketball player’s wife offered an interview to the Dominican communicator Laura Bonnelly, who was covering the NBA finals, where she spoke about her husband’s characteristics on and off the court. “I’ve never seen him upset,” she said.

At that time, it caught the attention of Internet users on social networks that throughout the interview, Vega covered her belly with her cell phone; she was dressed in dark colors, the lady seemed to be seeking to hide her belly.

“I would like to have one or two more children”, was the answer he offered Amelia Vega in an interview for Hola magazine.