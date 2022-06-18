This is how Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck ended their torrid romance

One of the most impressive couples in Hollywood at the time was Ana de Armas, 34, with Ben Affleck, 49, this relationship began to be heard in several American tabloids in March 2020, where they were seen for the first time in a very affectionate way impacting their fans, because nobody expected it.

Both actors recorded the movie Aguas Profundas, where the crush between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck occurred, and that is that during the confinement of the now ex-couple they were seen all the time together, even on one occasion they were seen together on vacation in Havana, where their relationship was already on another level.

Although they were seen together at all times with a chemistry that crossed the same photos that the press took, the love affair lasted very little, because in 2021 the movie stars put an end to the relationship since Ben Affleck supposedly wanted the actress of Cuban origin to go live in Los Angeles, to be closer to her children, but she was not very in agreement with that.

After People magazine announced that they were no longer a couple, far from things ending badly, they agreed, because Ana de Armas admired the father’s relationship with his children, while the actor respected the point of the beautiful actress to continue growing in the industry, where today she has done wonderfully.

“Affleck doesn’t even love himself…how is he going to love Ana…Ana made the best decision…to walk away”, “Ana did the best, you are Cuban and you deserve better, the Cubans we really love and these actors play with feelings, never go back to him even if he tells you that the sun is going to go down, you are very good and very pretty that he goes to the jungle itself, “the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment the name of this beautiful woman is with everything, this after starring in the Marilyn Monroe movie titled Blonde, which has received good reviews.