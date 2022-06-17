This is how Ana de Armas grew up in the heavy world of cinema years ago

Ana Celia de Armas Case better known in the entertainment world as Ana de Armas is an actress born in Cuba, but with a long artistic career in other countries at the age of 14 she decided that being an actress was what she was most passionate about, so she started doing little pines in his native country.

When she was 16 years old, her name became known throughout Spain when she starred in the film Una Rosa de Francia, where she caused a total stir for her role as Marie and the way this young woman plays roles has always pleased the public. , who admires her for her total naturalness when acting.

When she was 18 years old, her fame in Spain and other European countries crossed borders, so she decided to get a Spanish passport, since she was sure that her career would grow even more in that place, so she dedicated herself to carrying out the paperwork to obtain it, in addition to looking for other roles in films or soap operas.

It was in the series Internado where his fame went through the roof, because it was the role he was waiting for to fully exploit his histrionic abilities, so thanks to that project more job offers rained down on him, he also began to become the girl of the moment, because to date she is too beautiful a woman.

As for the love field, Ana de Armas married the Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet, who is still said to have been her true love, although the romance only lasted two years, since they ended their marriage by mutual agreement, for what she continued to strive in the world of acting.

For 2014 he took a bigger step because he went to Hollywood to pursue the dream of every actor to achieve world fame, achieving his goal and he did it with a special role in the movie Manos de Piedra, where he shared credits with a great legend Robert De Niro, with whom he forged a great relationship.

Currently, she is part of the Netflix series, Blonde playing Marilyn Monroe herself, where her role is giving a lot to talk about because this leading role would make her a legend for Hollywood.