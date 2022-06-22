This is how Ana de Armas prepared to play Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe He will always be one of the most beloved and applauded stars in Hollywood. For this reason, we have seen different adaptations of her life on the big screen. Now it was the turn of Blondethe next Netflix film.

Behind this ambitious proposal is Andrew Dominik, who not only directed the story but was also in charge of the script. The most striking thing about this production is its protagonist, Anne of Arms.

The plot delves into the novel he wrote Joyce Carol Oates. In this way, it will make us travel between fiction and reality to learn about the history of the famous star. Both the details of his personal life and his professional life. It can be seen on the streaming service from the September 23.

The details about the transformation of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe / Source: Netflix

This was the challenging process of becoming Marilyn Monroe for Ana de Armas

In recent interviews, Anne of Arms He broke the silence and revealed how the process of putting himself in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe, an actress who continues to conquer generations with her talent, charisma and beauty. The actress assured that every day she “was bald”, since she used many wigs and her original hair always happened to be in the background. “Marilyn went through different shades of blonde, from golden to platinum,” she began by explaining herself.

“For these wigs to shine, there can’t be anything dark under them. So we had to make a bald cap every day from my forehead to around my entire head,” she commented. Undoubtedly, hair was not the only challenge she faced in Blonde.

Related news

The Cuban native explained that she spent “three and a half hours every day” putting on makeup, adding, “I think I actually cried the first time I saw the wigs on. Probably because she was terrified. But I am very proud.” According to her own words, during the filming of the film she faced many things that were very difficult for her. But luckily, she had several months to prepare and give us one of the best performances of Monroe.

“We don’t normally have that luxury of working for that long, we usually have to rush through the project and do it on the fly. But I really had time to study everything. There is so much material about her, so much to see and hear. Is incredible“, he assured.

Ana de Armas looks identical to Marilyn Monroe in Blonde / Source: Netflix

“We worked on this movie for hours, every day for almost a year,” he added. Also, Ana de Armas revealed that she read the novel on which Blonde is based, in order to achieve an even better result in your interpretation. “I read Joyce’s novel, I studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, movies, everything I could get my hands on. Each scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We thoroughly examined every detail of the photo and discussed what was going on in it,” the actress explained.

“The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of his story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.” Anne of Arms. Without a doubt, in Blonde we will know the most human side of the famous star.

What expectations do you have about this movie?