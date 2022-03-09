This is how Ángela Aguilar has fun, in the pure style of Jenni Rivera | VIDEO

There is no doubt that when you have charisma and you have the support and affection of the public, things go well, for good and you even want to have fun before and after going on stage in which you are the focus of the spotlight.

That happens to the young daughter of Pepe Aguilar and granddaughter of Don Antonio Aguilar and Wild FlowerÁngela Aguilar, who has become in recent times one of the darlings of the public, not only young but of all ages for her sympathy, but above all, for her talent, the one that has given her the opportunity to shine for if alone without the need to evoke the artistic ancestry she has.

Ángela also takes time to have fun before and after her arrival on stageand she demonstrates it together with her fellow staff members and companions who assist her in the Jaripeos sin Fronteras shows.

And to prove it, the young woman uploaded a video to her official tiktok channel with a video in which he sings and dances with ease, while listening to the voice of another personality of regional Mexican music, in this case, the northern band.

with band flavor

And of course, it can not be other than the only one Band Diva, Jenni Rivera, who accompanied the rest of the young girl from Zacatecas with her song “De contraband”

“Even if it’s from time to time / Even if it’s contraband, but love me”

Angela appears with a white rose as a microphone, emulating the late singer and dancing together with two of his companions, yes, showing off a catalog smile and with more than a million views and hundreds of reactions to his video.

The interpreter of “Actually”, is one of the most pampered singers currently in the artistic world, both in Mexico and in the United States. United Statesand with everything and that does not lose the sympathy and kindness that characterizes it.

