This is how Angela Aguilar wears mom jeans

Photo of James James24 mins ago
3 minutes read

The mom jeans of Angela Aguilar (18) could well be his uniform or what he would take to an island if he was given a choice of three items. And the fact is that the young Mexican diva, like any teenager, loves jeans comfortable.

The queen of mom jeans: Ángela Aguilar and her favorites

The young woman is as fashionable as she looks on her Instagram account, where 8.5 million fans follow her. There you can see different looks achieved with care and dedication of the young diva who inherited the coquetry and bearing of her grandmother Flor Silvestre, Mexican singer and actress.

