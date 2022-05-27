This is how Angela Aguilar wears mom jeans

The mom jeans of Angela Aguilar (18) could well be his uniform or what he would take to an island if he was given a choice of three items. And the fact is that the young Mexican diva, like any teenager, loves jeans comfortable.

The queen of mom jeans: Ángela Aguilar and her favorites

The young woman is as fashionable as she looks on her Instagram account, where 8.5 million fans follow her. There you can see different looks achieved with care and dedication of the young diva who inherited the coquetry and bearing of her grandmother Flor Silvestre, Mexican singer and actress.

So any garment you wear, however simple and versatile it may be, turns it into a fashion hit. Of course, and like any young woman, she loves the most timeless and combinable garment of all: the Jeanyes

One of her favorites is the baggy and stylish model that was fashionable in the 90s and returned in a pandemic: the mom jeansas worn by Madonna and Lady Di: high waisted and loose around the abdomen to then follow the silhouette to the body, without adjusting too much and comfortably allowing movement.

The singer and influencer Angela Aguilar is an expert in combining mom jeans. His casual style is fundamentally based on them. Let’s see how he does it.

Combined with a basic T-shirt with lettering and stilettos, these mom jeans with a Mickey Mouse print are a bombshell. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

Mom jeans printed and with basic shirt

The little princess of regional music loves mom jeans in all its ranges, but also in Mickey Mouse print motifs. She uses them with basic t-shirts, with simple prints or inscriptions that do not compete with the striking pattern of Disney animation.

This model is slightly looser in the legs and has slightly longer cuffs for your taste. What Angela Aguilar She doesn’t neglect a single detail: she rolls them up slightly so that her ankles are exposed and they stylize her figure. Fabulous!

The red silk shirt contrasts with the rebellion of this washed and ripped jean: a casual yet elegant style! Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

Mom jeans and rebellion: its slightly washed and ripped version

In the range of light jeans are those mom jeans that in addition to presenting the typical high waist and baggy characteristics, they look slightly faded or washed, thanks to a process that is done in the factory and leaves them with that worn appearance that gives the perfect freshness for a young look.

Ángela Aguilar uses this style of jeans with the addition of some rips or tears that reveal the white threads that make up the denim, an adolescent and rebellious style that she combines with silk blouses to give it that touch of irresistible sophistication!

This mom jean takes animal print glamor to another level. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

With patch and cow print: Ángela Aguilar takes mom jeans to another level of glamor

Perhaps the most stylish way of all to wear the Mexican singer’s mom jeans is her version with animal print fabric patches: with a cow print.

With details on the cuffs and waist, the star of the traditional song shows off his jeans with a lot of glamor together with a natural color corset-style top and black sneakers with wide white soles, with a little platform. Casual and glamorous urban style at the same time!

with which of these mom jeans from Angela Aguilar do you stay?