this is how Angelina Jolie and Eiza González wear the crop top

Emily Ratajkowski

The crop top it has been reinvented, it has arrived in transparency, with rhinestones and even with sleeves, so much so that it seems to be a classic t-shirt. This was the silhouette that the model used to go shopping in New York.

Emily Ratajkowski
The crop in basic colors are perfect for day to day.

To complement your effortless lookEmily complemented with hip pants with chain details and black sneakers that seem to be the most comfortable in her wardrobe!

How to wear crop tops

If you have wondered whether to use any of these tops it is necessary to have the same body as the celebrities, the answer is no! What is needed is attitude and a good selection of colors.

Black and white are always a great bet, depending on your commitment you can select the material, if it is an afternoon with friends, bet on cotton and ribbed pieces if it is a night out, bet on satin pieces.

Have you decided to take them? here a selection low cost for your weekend.

Here some options:

crop-zara

Zara Crop, $399

zara.com

crop-bershka

Bershka cropped vest, $599

bershka.com

crop-stradivarius

Stradivarius Crop, $399

stradivarius.com

crop-pullandbear

Pull&Bear ribbed crop top, $149

pullandbear.com

crop-hm

H&M satin crop, $399

ww2.hm.com

