This is how Angelina Jolie’s daughter dances: Shiloh surprises with a tight crop top that exposes her abdomen in a new hip hop choreography | Social Networks | Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pittthe eldest daughter of the marriage between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pittshows his most talented side in the dance.

Recently, the Teen She dazzled everyone with her great beauty and the resemblance she has to both of her parents, whose inherited features unleashed a wave of questions about whether she looks more like Brad or Angelina.

However, this time the quinceañera shows her own essence through dance, something that the young woman seems to enjoy a lot since she started her classes at the Millennium Dance Complex Academy in Los Angeles.

This is how Angelina Jolie’s daughter dances

On a Shiloh fan account at Instagramtwo videos of the oldest of the biological children of what was one of the most famous couples of HollywoodBrangelina.

According to Cosmopolitan, in the first clip, Shiloh appears dressed completely in black with a Beatles sweatshirt, dancing to a song by hip hop.

In a second video, Shiloh wears a slightly more daring outfit than we are used to seeing her, also wearing black, with baggy pants and a mini top that exposed her abdomen.

The young woman surprised more than one, with this revealing outfit, which makes her look very feminine, moving with her very coordinated steps, in the execution of her modern dances.

The girl, who made her staging along with other dancers, confirms that she has a lot of talent for dancing by showing her best steps.

Gender identity in controversy

Shiloh lately shows herself in public with a style femalewhich has caused a controversy around her sexual identity, because when she was younger it was known that she felt identified with the gender male.

In fact, her parents were supportive of Shiloh at the time, when she preferred to dress in looser, more manly clothes and keep her hair short.

However, now in her teens, Shiloh chooses to leave her hair long, wear feminine clothing, stylish accessories, make-up, and even appear in dresses when accompanying her mother to gala events. (AND)

