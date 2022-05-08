This is how Anne Hathaway surprised the world by imitating Britney Spears

If you are a fan of Britney Spears either Anne Hathawayyou probably have this moment very well registered, but it is worth remembering it from time to time so that everyone knows that the winner of the Oscar not only stands out for his masterful performances in film, but also for his talent for singing and imitation.

One of the most remarkable characteristics of Anne Hathaway is his amazing sense of humor and as a good creator of entertainment of all kinds, she loves to make others laugh with dances, lip-sync battles or lend herself to doing unexpected impressions.

Approximately five years ago during the British program “The Graham Norton Show” they asked him if it was true that he knew how to imitate Britney Spears. The actress quickly replied that she was, that she considered herself a big fan of the Princess of Pop and without hesitation, she began to sing “Baby One More Time”.

What left everyone with their mouths open and the reason why this video is circulating all over again tiktok, is that the actress manages to perfectly imitate the tone of voice of Britney Spears. It would seem that it is easy to sing like Britney Spears, but that perfection only reflects the fanaticism of the actress towards the singer, since it shows perfectly well studied.

Undoubtedly, Anne Hathaway it never ceases to amaze. We share the video that within all the unfortunate situation that the interpreter of “Toxic”, is trending again HERE