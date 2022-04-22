This is how Anuel AA responds to Karol G from Yailin’s Bentley La Más Viral

The break between Anuel and Karol G continues to trend on social networks with Yailin La Más Viral in the arena, premiering her exclusive Bentley that the king of trap took advantage of to record and respond to Bichota’s song “Mamiii”. Keep reading…

April 22, 2022 00:00

the theme of Anuel AA Y Carol G itches and spreads on social networks after their breakup that continues to create controversy daily, based on the recent success of the musical theme “Mommy” de la Bichota, where his followers affirm that the lyrics are a forceful message against his ex-partner.

Given the panorama that does not seem to improve, the king of trap published a message without identifying the recipient where he emphasizes that he does not care that songs are dedicated to him, denying all criticism against him, a letter that fans point to as a response to the song of the Colombian singer .

Now, this year Anuel AA announced his commitment to Yailin The Most Viral, In addition to giving him a luxurious Bentley Bentaygaextraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km/h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

The interior of the vehicle is impressive, comfortable and luxurious, becoming the most expensive gift that the singer gives to a couple, arousing a multitude of reactions on social networks before the first car where Yailin will surely show more images that will give much to talk about. .

To everyone’s surprise and in response to the musical theme “Mamiii” that many say is dedicated exclusively to Anuel AAthe Puerto Rican decided to respond with a video recording inside the luxurious gift he gave his fiancée, showing off specific details of his millionaire transport.

referential model Bentley Bentayga

referential model Bentley Bentayga

Interior- Referential model Bentley Bentayga

Interior – Reference model Bentley Bentayga

Interior- Referential model Bentley Bentayga

Yailin posing in her Bentley

+ Video of Anuel AA recording inside Yailin’s Bentley: