This is how Aracely Arámbula reacted to Luis Miguel’s 52nd birthday

Aracely Arambula He was recently present in “I love you, you’re perfect @, now change”, the play starring actress Chantal Andere. In that place she was harassed by the press, who could not save the questions related to her work projects and of course hers, her ex-husband, Luis Miguel, who will soon be 52 years old. “I always have a very good relationship, I really thank you. When people are attentive and kind, there will always be all my love and respect,” he said.

Aracely Arambula Y Luis Miguel They were a couple and had two children over four years (2005 to 2009). In 2007 Miguel was born (January 1) and a year later, Daniel (December 18). The relationship lasted a short time, but it was one of the most remembered of both singers.

About your projects arambula revealed that she has a project at the door that could take her back to television where she knew how to win several hearts. “I already have a project out there that they will soon know, I can’t tell you much,” said Luismi’s ex-girlfriend.

On Luis Miguelwhich was the second topic they consulted him about, Aracely He also spoke and did not avoid the date, which is close to the celebration of a new birthday for El Sol, who was born on April 19, 1950. Given the proximity of a new anniversary of the birth of the interpreter of hits such as “La Incondicional”, it was cold: “Oh my love, you guys are going to congratulate him”.

Although they had two children, the actress responded negatively for them about whether or not they will be present at their birthday. Luis Miguel. The relationship between the men and the Puerto Rican singer is not the best and it seems that it will continue to be so.