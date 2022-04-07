Entertainment

This is how Aracely Arámbula reacted to Luis Miguel's 52nd birthday

Aracely Arambula He was recently present in “I love you, you’re perfect @, now change”, the play starring actress Chantal Andere. In that place she was harassed by the press, who could not save the questions related to her work projects and of course hers, her ex-husband, Luis Miguel, who will soon be 52 years old. “I always have a very good relationship, I really thank you. When people are attentive and kind, there will always be all my love and respect,” he said.

Aracely Arambula Y Luis Miguel They were a couple and had two children over four years (2005 to 2009). In 2007 Miguel was born (January 1) and a year later, Daniel (December 18). The relationship lasted a short time, but it was one of the most remembered of both singers.

