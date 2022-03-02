This is how Aroldis Chapman celebrated his birthday in Miami (+VIDEO) – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

Aroldis Chapman turned 34 this Monday, February 28. The man from Holguín, born in 1988, continues to be one of the good closers in the Major Leagues. Pending an agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association, Chapman will be the closer for the New York Yankees for the 2022 season.

The Cuban celebrated the night before his birthday in style, taking advantage of the fact that it was Sunday “The Missile” He does not rest in his preparation for the MLB season and he shows it daily on his social networks.

For the special occasion Chapman was accompanied by friends and family, including his young daughter, his wife, his father, his brothers and his trainer. The party was in style by DJ Carlos Silva and White Events at the pitcher’s house in Miami.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: GUARANTEED FUTURE: Daughter of Aroldis Chapman began to follow in his footsteps (+VIDEO)

In the images, Aroldis is seen enjoying the music and dancing in a very funny way. The highlight of the night came when the guest artist “El Taiger” sang his most recent hit “Habla Matador” and the baseball player also put his style on it.

We leave you with the images and videos of the birthday party of the Cuban with the most games saved in the history of the Majors.