This is how Ashton Kutcher reaps millions, and it’s not for acting

Ashton Kutcher He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. The 44-year-old star has a long and popular career that took off in the late 1990s thanks to his role as Michael Kelso on the series That ’70s Show. However, his professional history is made up of a long list of hits on the big screen, including Just Married, The Butterfly Effect and Madness of Love in Las Vegas, among many other productions.

Although very few know it, his first steps were taken as a model. He walked the runway and campaigned for big brands like Calvin Klein and, in his early years, he appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial. But those jobs didn’t make him a fortune like his acting career in Los Angeles did and, later, his unexpected other profession.

Ashton Kutcher.

Over time, Ashton Kutcher began to move away from the spotlight and focused on Silicon Valley. It has been more than two years since she has appeared in movies and on television, but his income did not decline. That’s because of his side as a business investor, which he’s apparently very good at.

It was his wife Mila Kunis, who revealed how visionary the actor is, who invested more than a decade ago in companies like Uber or in bitcoins. “The best thing about him is that he is very smart to include me in everything and that he is aware of everything that is happening. And he, too, is very smart knowing that sometimes you should not listen to your wife, ”joked the also actress when she recounted that she recommended at that time not to make the investment.

Nowadays, Ashton Kutcher It has investments in firms such as Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Shazam, Soundcloud, Neighborly, Zenreach, ResearchGate, Kopari Beauty, and Lemonade. Furthermore, he is considered one of the most active Hollywood investors in Silicon Valley. He is said to have turned a fund of just over $30 million into one of over $250 million.

Related news

In addition, in 2015, the movie star founded the Sound Ventures venture capital fund, which manages his own money and that of many other investors, allowing him to reach much larger goals that he could not achieve alone.