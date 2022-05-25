This is how Austin Butler prepares to give life to the villain of Dune: Part 2

dunes was one of the great titles of 2021. The adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, directed by Denis Villeneuve, became one of the most acclaimed titles of last year. Within weeks of its theatrical release, the studio greenlit a sequel, as the film only covered the first part of Herbert’s book.

The first Dune movie developed most of the levela. Introduction by Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and his parents, Duke Leto (oscar isaac) and Lady Jessica (rebecca ferguson). Also making an appearance was the fearsome Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and Chani (Zendaya), one of the young members of the Fremen.

The first installment of Dune had an impressive cast

But the sequel not only prepares to complete the story of Herbert’s first book, but will also welcome new characters, and who will be key to the conclusion. One of those characters is Feyd-Rauthathe ruthless and calculating nephew of Baron Harkonnen.

The Feyd-Rautha character was played by Sting in the version of dunes 1984, directed by David Lynch. Now it will be the turn of austin butler to try his luck with the young Atreides heir. The actor comes from starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino and Elvisthe biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, who is already making waves for his hypnotic performance.

Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha

But for Butler, one of the great challenges of Dune sequel will be facing Chalamet in a shocking knife duel. The actor behind Paul already had to undergo such a test when he was faced with Jamis, one of the Fremen who challenged him towards the end of the first film.

Now it will be the turn of Butler to test himself to wield the edged weapon and challenge Paul to the death. According to New York Timesthe actor already started his training with knives and thus be up to what his character will demand of him for the sequel. In addition, the character will require him to be in optimal physical condition, since he will have several fight scenes in the film.

Sting brought the villain to life in David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune.

Butler’s choice to step into the shoes of Feyd-Rautha it was not entirely acclaimed by fans. Even many will be surprised to learn that Butler was not the only one considered for the role of the villain. The alleged list of actors included names like those of Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk, Eternals). Another of the names that was also put into consideration was that of Barry Keoghanwho has just stepped into the shoes of another iconic villain for The Batman.

Weeks ago it was confirmed the addition to the cast of Christopher Walken in the role of the Padishah Emperor, who is the ruler of the Universe and responsible for sending Duke Leto to settle with his family on Arrakis. Another name that also joins the cast of Dune: Part 2 is that of Florence Pughwho will play Princess Irulan, the eldest of the Emperor’s five daughters and who develops a keen interest in Paul Atreides.

Dunes: Part II plans to start filming during the second half of the year and will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

