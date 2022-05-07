This is how Bad Bunny’s new album sounds

Omega or Ala Jazá?: The Puerto Rican bad bunnythe most listened to artist on music platforms, premiered this Friday his album “A summer without you“, which he describes as “the happiest” he has done in his career.

Composed of 23 songs, the album has numerous collaborations: “Tarot”, together with Jhayco; “Party”, with Rauw Alejandro; “I Porto Bonito”, with Chencho Corleone; “La Corriente”, along with Tony Dize; “Andrea”, along with Buscabulla; “Otro Atardecer”, with the group The Marías, “Ojitos Lindos”, with Colombians Bomba Estéreo, and “Después de la Playa”, which has become a trend this Friday in the Dominican Republic due to its resemblance to “street merengue” .

Many wonder if the rite of this song resembles one of the singer Ala Jaza or Omega. “In truth, that mambo sounds like Ala Jaza”, “I expected Ala Jaza to come out”, “Ala Jaza and Omega a while ago”, are some of the expressions of the debate on social networks generated by the topic.

“This album is an idea I had two years ago. A lot of people would think it’s a sad album, but it’s not. It’s a good vibe, a lot of partying and happiness. I think it’s the happiest album of my career,” he said. bad bunny in an interview with radio station Apple Music 1.

“When I have a good idea that I want to work on in the future, I keep it until that moment,” added Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the real name of the urban performer.

about collaborations, bad bunny stressed that they are artists he respects: “I like their music and they inspire me,” he said.

“They are people -he continued- who do music I listen to every summer. They are part of my summer vibe and summer playlist. So it’s a very special album.”

According to a press release, in “A summer without you” bad bunny presents his new musical stage, where he challenges his own creative abilities and finds a new versatility that transcends into unexplored areas of his talent.

Among the musical producers who worked on this album, recorded in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, were the Puerto Ricans Tainy and MAG, as well as the recording engineer of bad bunnyBeto “The Patience”.

MAG produced the first song on the album, “Moscow Mule”, a sensual reggaeton that bad bunny he admitted that it must be his favorite from the album because it “reflects that mood from last summer”.

Fluctuating from reggaeton and Dominican dembow, mambo and merengue, to influences from reggae, pop, indie, rock and afrobeats, all the songs refer to the same base: the sounds inspired by the rhythms of the Caribbean.

Likewise, each song expresses a journey of emotions that alludes to some of the most memorable experiences behind each of the summers that bad bunny he has enjoyed in his life, the statement specifies.

“A summer without you” is the fifth solo album by bad bunnyafter “X 100pre” (2018), “YHLQMDLG” (2020), “Las Que No Iban a Salir” (2020) and “El Último Tour Del Mundo” (2020).

This new album comes after the Puerto Rican artist finished his tour “El Último Tour Del Mundo” in the United States, and before the start of his next “World’s Hottest Tour” on August 5 in Orlando, Florida (USA). .

In addition to his musical career, bad bunny awaits the premiere of the film “Bullet Train”, in which he acts alongside the well-known American actor Brad Pitt, and the next Marvel film, “El Muerto”, a production derived from the acclaimed Spider-Man saga.