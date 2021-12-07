this is how banknotes change

The European Central Bank announces a redesign of some banknotes. A choice that aims to provide tools in step with the times.

When the single currency came into force in 2002, part of the curiosity was directed towards the design of the banknotes. At least for the little ones who, in schools, learned how to front and back each piece a precise artistic-architectural reference was concealed. Now, twenty years after the actual introduction of the euro, that livery could change to give way to a more modern replacement. The announcement was made by the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, according to whom “it is time to update the appearance of our banknotes so that Europeans of all ages and origins can identify with them”.

A redesign that shouldn’t be a real revolution anyway. First of all, citizens will be consulted, who will be asked for an opinion on the matter, or on the possible issues for the banknotes to come. In particular, those of 100 and 200 euros, or those paying homage to the Baroque and Rococo styles and Art Nouveau. Once the proposals have been collected, a pool of experts, represented by each European country, will present to the board of directors a short list of the proposed topics. And it will be then that we will understand if the design based on “times and styles” will be definitively changed.

Euros, towards the new banknotes: what will happen to the old ones

It will take some time to bring about the change. According to Lagarde, the horizon is that of 2024, the final date of a project process that will end with the authorization of the board of directors to issue the new banknotes. In recent months there has often been talk of the abatement of the cash method. However, in 2019, cash was still the most used tool for payments. Mainly, during the pandemic, its importance has increased as a store of value. Even if, over time, it has emerged that the stagnation of money in the current account is a practice that is anything but advantageous. In any case, the new euro restyling will not affect the digital innovation process.

Indeed, according to the ECB, the goal is to redesign the banknotes so that they can keep up with research on the digital euro. Both projects, in fact, aim to satisfy the wishes of European citizens, who see money as both a form of investment and a safe tool to support the most common expenses. The combination between cash and online payment practices it does not therefore seem impossible. Despite the latest procedures in this sense, they focus heavily on the digitization of payments or, at least, on the use of perfectly traceable tools. Europe knows this but, at the same time, chooses not to forget the basic role of money.