This is how Barbra Streisand celebrated her 80th birthday

In her house in Malibu, with her husband james brolin and surrounded by stars, Barbra Streisand celebrated his 80th birthday with a long list of successes and triumphs in the world of interpretation and one of the most important artists in pop music.

the husband of StreisandJames Brolin, was seen walking with his son Josh Brolin walking towards the house, wearing a black t-shirt with dark blue pants and black pants, with his hair slicked back.

Joshnominated for an Oscar for Milk”, he wrote a tender birthday greeting on his social networks, where he also shared a black and white photograph in which barbra He is in profile and looks very young.

Streisand’s husband, James Brolin, and their son Josh. Photo: Internet

“There is something in the atmosphere of a birthday that moves memorably. It’s yours today and the weather holds steady but deep inside the storms churn and mate and what might come (or what might be)are days of creative effervescence or digging to learn oneself along this deepening circus journey of a life,” wrote the actor, who played Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Year after year, we commemorate the day you woke up to the world and the world woke up to you, and from that day on we exhibited a gold-painted talent of wildflowers, museum reds, and maybe even sometimes everything in early bloom. Happy Birthday. @Barbara Streisand.” she added.

Other celebrity guests who made it to the birthday party included Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, who wore a white button-up summer dress with orange flats, and a black sweater slung over her shoulder, while Martin wore a mask, a white and blue cap, a white T-shirt that said “Love Is The Drug,” and baggy gray sweatpants. .