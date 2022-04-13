This is how beautiful Ángela Aguilar’s mother looks

Without a doubt, one of the most important pillars in the life of Pepe Aguilar in addition to his children, she is his wife aneliz alvarez With whom the talented Mexican singer has been married since 1997. Three children emerged from this relationship who clearly followed in their father’s footsteps in the artistic world. We are talking about Angela, Leonard Y aneliz.

aneliz alvarez She is very far from the flashes and media life since her work is behind the camera. She, above all, has to do with accompanying and containing her children and her husband in the various concerts and events. She is currently the mother of Angela Aguilar She is dedicated to organizing her family’s events and taking the agenda to them. The businesswoman carries out the family business as well as its press conferences.

However, every time it appears in your profile of your official account of Instagram It takes all the sighs from its followers since it has a great beauty. This was clearly passed down to his daughters. aneliz Y Angela especially with the one that has a great physical resemblance.

The dinasty Aguilar is one of the most popular and most important families in Mexican culture. One of the pillars of this is the love and trust they have for each other. A clear example of what has been mentioned is the spectacular relationship between aneliz Y Pepe since since they are together they are one of the strongest couples in the Aztec country.

A few hours ago, the young Mexican singer shared an image with her mother on her Instagram account profile. Clearly it went viral since both have outstanding beauty. The family Aguilar has been in Paris for a few days enjoying a well-deserved vacation. In addition, this trip also served Angela to clear her mind after the scandal that was armed by the photos with her alleged boyfriend.