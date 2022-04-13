Entertainment

This is how beautiful Ángela Aguilar’s mother looks

Without a doubt, one of the most important pillars in the life of Pepe Aguilar in addition to his children, she is his wife aneliz alvarez With whom the talented Mexican singer has been married since 1997. Three children emerged from this relationship who clearly followed in their father’s footsteps in the artistic world. We are talking about Angela, Leonard Y aneliz.

aneliz alvarez She is very far from the flashes and media life since her work is behind the camera. She, above all, has to do with accompanying and containing her children and her husband in the various concerts and events. She is currently the mother of Angela Aguilar She is dedicated to organizing her family’s events and taking the agenda to them. The businesswoman carries out the family business as well as its press conferences.

