This is how beautiful Angelina Jolie looked in a famous video of The Rolling Stones

Angelina Jolie She is undoubtedly one of the most established actresses in Hollywood history. With almost thirty years of career behind her, the American artist stood out in great cinematographic roles, in films like “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, “Maleficent”, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, “Innocence, Interrupted”, among so many others.

The race of Jolie It is not only reduced to acting, since a few years ago he has been working as a filmmaker. In this sense, a few weeks ago it was confirmed that the actress will direct “Without Blood” (Without blood), a new film starring Salma Hayek. In this way, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt proves to outdo herself more and more in her personal artistic projects.

However, in its early Jolie He mainly excelled in modeling. With her talent, unparalleled beauty and her confidence, she knew how to capture the attention of all the cameras that recorded her. From a very young age, the actress modeled for different photographic productions and, as she became more recognized, everyone wanted to add her to her projects.

ANGELINA JOLIE STARTED MODELING IN HER YOUTH AND CAME TO THE ATTENTION OF GREAT ARTISTS.

Jolie’s beginnings as a model in music videos

Also an American goodwill ambassador, she started in the world of modeling when she was very young. She was a huge draw for ’90s artists who called Angeline, who was only 15 years old, to participate in his music videos. Among them, the famous actress participated in the videos “Rock & Roll Dreams Come Through” by Meat Loaf; “High Tide” by Antonello Venditti; “Stand by My Woman” by Lenny Kravitz, and “It’s About Time” by Lemonheads.

Years later his leading role would arrive for an iconic video of the band The Rolling Stoneswhen Angeline It was already more recognized worldwide. This is the video of “Anybody Seen My Baby?”, the first single from the album “Bridges to Babylon” 1997. The song was a success, becoming the album’s biggest hit and captivating millions of fans with images of a Angeline with shaved hair, covered by a blonde wig, playing a beautiful stripper who toured the city.

Related news

Mick Jagger’s interest in Jolie

In 2012, the American journalist Christopher Andersen released his book “Mike: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger”, a biography of the rock genius who stands out as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones. In his pages, the author details how the relationship between jagger with Jolie. It is that both met at the time of recording the video of “Anybody Seen My Baby?”, in 1997. The musician was struck by the beauty of the actress who was only 22 years old and began to court her.

According to what is revealed in the book, Mike He made permanent phone calls to the actress and gave her $5,000 worth of diamond earrings. Despite this Jolie said “No” and the singer was even more captivated: “It scares me a little. I like that.”