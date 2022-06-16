Entertainment

This is how beautiful Angelina Jolie looked in a famous video of The Rolling Stones

Angelina Jolie She is undoubtedly one of the most established actresses in Hollywood history. With almost thirty years of career behind her, the American artist stood out in great cinematographic roles, in films like “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, “Maleficent”, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, “Innocence, Interrupted”, among so many others.

The race of Jolie It is not only reduced to acting, since a few years ago he has been working as a filmmaker. In this sense, a few weeks ago it was confirmed that the actress will direct “Without Blood” (Without blood), a new film starring Salma Hayek. In this way, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt proves to outdo herself more and more in her personal artistic projects.

