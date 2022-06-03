Entertainment

This is how beautiful Angelina Jolie looks at 46

Angelina Jolie is not only one of the best and popular actresses of Hollywood if not also one of the most beautiful on the big screen. The protagonist of the saga “Tomb Raider”In addition to being a talented actress, she is a woman very committed to social causes. In their social networks makes publications that have to do with different struggles led by the insightful brunette.

Angelina Jolie is currently 46 years old.

Last month, the popular actress from Hollywood made a post on his profile of his official account Instagram where she not only demonstrated her spectacular beauty but also how committed she is to social causes. This post had to do with the “World Bee Day” and the role of women in this practice that is growing daily throughout the world.

