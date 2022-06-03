This is how beautiful Angelina Jolie looks at 46

Angelina Jolie is not only one of the best and popular actresses of Hollywood if not also one of the most beautiful on the big screen. The protagonist of the saga “Tomb Raider”In addition to being a talented actress, she is a woman very committed to social causes. In their social networks makes publications that have to do with different struggles led by the insightful brunette.

Angelina Jolie is currently 46 years old.

Last month, the popular actress from Hollywood made a post on his profile of his official account Instagram where she not only demonstrated her spectacular beauty but also how committed she is to social causes. This post had to do with the “World Bee Day” and the role of women in this practice that is growing daily throughout the world.

In the reel of shared photos you can see the immaculate face of Angelina Jolie spotlight. The beauty that she has of her makes it clear that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world at 46 years old. She also added the following message to the series of photos:

“On World Bee Day, I am happy to support the Women for Bees initiative, to promote sustainable beekeeping practices and female entrepreneurship. Since 2010, the MJP Foundation in Cambodia has worked with local women in Samlout to generate income and employment using sustainable wild honey harvesting techniques.However, recurring forest fires and increased pesticide use nearby destroyed wild honey sites, drastically reducing production.Now, together with UNESCO and Guerlain , the MJP Foundation trains local communities in agriculture and raising bees to produce honey”.

One of the photos posted by Angelina Jolie on her Instagram profile.