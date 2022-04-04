This is how beautiful Carmen Villalobos looks at 38 years old

carmen villalobos She is without a doubt the actress of the moment, since she has shown over the years her great talent for acting. In various Latin American television strips, she has conquered her followers with her interpretation. But her role in the telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer” was engraved in the hearts of all her followers.

On this occasion, the one born in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia, is a trend in the various entertainment news portals by sharing a video of her where her beautiful face captured everyone’s eyes. In it, she can be seen wearing a casual look with which she demonstrated natural beauty. Also in the video you can read the phrase “Good Morning”.

carmen villalobos was recognized for her work in the aforementioned telenovela that can be seen on Netflix. The brilliant actress took home a statuette at the India Catalina Awards 2022. She there she was chosen as best antagonistic actress. When she received the Colombian award, she said that “This is the fruit of the great work that I have been doing over the years and the excellent chemistry you see lived on the recording set.”

On the other hand, the beautiful coffee maker announced a few days ago that she will be the protagonist in the telenovela Till money do us part. In the role of protagonist and antagonist, the actors began the recordings of the new version of the aforementioned strip in their native Colombia. In this production, the stars will give life to a couple, whose story will be broadcast by Telemundo in prime time.

In your profile of your official account Instagram He shared a couple of days ago a preview of what this new acting project will be. It tells the story of the main characters. What’s more carmen villalobos added a message that says: “To start warming up I leave you this preview of #hastaquelaplatanossepare! I promise you will have fun when you meet the entire cast and their wonderful characters @sebastianmartinezn @gregoriopernia #hqlpns”.