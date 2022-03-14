This is how beautiful Gaby Espino looks at her 44 years

His full name is Maria Gabriela Espino Rugerobut is popularly known as Gaby Espino. She is a Venezuelan actress and presenter who over the years has shown that she is the owner of a great talent as well as a spectacular beauty that falls in love with everyone on her official accounts every day. She recently made a publication that demonstrated the aforementioned.

His love for acting surfaced when he was 18 years old and he won an audition to be Daline in the children’s program cloudlight. Later, thanks to his great work, he made a series of performances in various juvenile strips of Mexico. Later, once installed in Miamiauditioned for telenovela In love. This he starred with the Cuban Rene Lavan.

Taking into account his great performance in the aforementioned telenovela, Gaby Espino was chosen as “Female Face of the Year” by Association of Latin Show Writers of New York (ACE). Two years later, Espino received offers to act in Mexico and Peru but decided to go back to Venezuela to work on two soap operas Leonardo Padron, full moon lovers and Women’s War from Monica Montanes. For the first, he won Great Eagle of Venezuela as a young actress in 2001 and for the second, she received the Mara de oro, the Tamanaco de oro and the Cacique de oro respectively.

Without a doubt, this great fame that the 44-year-old Venezuelan has is reflected in the social media and that is why it constantly promotes various beauty products as well as shows various clothing collections from the main brands in the world of fashion. In addition, you can see how beautiful it currently looks.

A few hours ago, Gaby Espino He showed, once again, that his figure looks spectacular. In your official account Instagram shared a series of photos of an event in which she participated where she can be seen wearing a white outfit that enhanced her spectacular silhouette and her great beauty. In addition to these images, she added the following message:

“Last Saturday I was at a spectacular event. I felt extremely lucky to be surrounded by so many powerful women who highlight the strength and talent of all Latinas. I had the opportunity to participate in @peopleenespanol’s #PoderosasLive event together with my family from @neutrogena. I was sharing with many very talented women, including @drberthabaum and the scientist Kenia Bido in a workshop dedicated to exploring the skin and the best practices to keep it healthy. In my biography and stories I left the link to watch our talk. #NeutrogenaXPowerful #NeutrogenaPartner.”