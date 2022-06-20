This is how beautiful Genesis Rodríguez looks, the daughter of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez

With the passing of the years Genesis Rodriguez has shown that the weight of being the daughter of The Puma Jose Luis Rodriguez It has not weighed him down and he knew how to build his own path with an impeccable career in acting. A clear example of this were her interpretations in the soap operas of Telemundo prisoner, Give me chocolate Y Miss Barbara.

Genesis with his father José Luis Rodríguez.

Currently Genesis He is 34 and on social networks he is very popular, so every time he posts, his followers react immediately. In addition, in the photos that she uploads, you can appreciate the great beauty that she has and the perfect figure that she has today. He recently shared a series of pictures of her that showed how beautiful she is.

One of the last photos that can be seen in the feed of his official account of Instagram It is one where he appears in the foreground inside his car so that his natural beauty captures everyone’s eyes. In addition, next to the image you can read the phrase: “Not gonna lie feels good to be back” (I’m not going to lie, it feels good to be back).

Genesis Rodriguez acted in Paul Walker’s latest film.

Genesis From a very young age, she showed her taste for art and entertainment, which is why her parents put her in an art school when she was 2 and a half years old. She continued studying with that orientation in the best schools in Miami, her hometown, and she was able to take her first steps on the small screen at 16 years of age. Her debut was on Telemundo, when she played the role of the daughter of Gaby Spanic for the hit melodrama “prisoner” in 2004.

Genesis Rodríguez has also carried out different modeling campaigns.