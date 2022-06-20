Entertainment

This is how beautiful Genesis Rodríguez looks, the daughter of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez

With the passing of the years Genesis Rodriguez has shown that the weight of being the daughter of The Puma Jose Luis Rodriguez It has not weighed him down and he knew how to build his own path with an impeccable career in acting. A clear example of this were her interpretations in the soap operas of Telemundo prisoner, Give me chocolate Y Miss Barbara.

Genesis with his father José Luis Rodríguez.

Currently Genesis He is 34 and on social networks he is very popular, so every time he posts, his followers react immediately. In addition, in the photos that she uploads, you can appreciate the great beauty that she has and the perfect figure that she has today. He recently shared a series of pictures of her that showed how beautiful she is.

