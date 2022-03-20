This is how beautiful Maribel Guardia looked when she got married 12 years ago

Maribel Guardia He is once again on everyone’s lips by sharing photos on his official accounts of one of the most important moments of his life. The same was 12 years ago when she married the lawyer Marco Chacon. On several occasions, the beautiful 62-year-old actress has declared that her husband is everything to her and that day by day the love that unites them grows more and more.

Recently the striking brunette shared in her profile of her official account of Instagram an image of her that dazzled her followers. In it, she can be seen in the dress she wore when she married the famous lawyer in 2010. Clearly, her figure and beauty caught the eyes of all her fans. What’s more, Maribeladded a message that says the following:

“12 years ago my #son @julian_f.f who was 14 years old gave me in the church on my wedding day. Holding his arm will always be one of the greatest gifts that God has given me???? Without a doubt one of the happiest days of my life?? my @mitzyofficial_ dress”

Today Maribel with her husband Frame They have an excellent relationship where they have had very difficult times that they have overcome in the best way and with a lot of love. At the beginning of 2021, the talented Costa Rican presenter fell ill with covid and did not have a good time at all. So much so that she asked her husband to leave her alone so she wouldn’t spread it. However he did not listen and he stayed with her.

“When my husband found out that he had covid, he told me: ‘No, I’m going to take care of you, I’m not going to leave you,'” Maribel Guardia recalled. Just as she feared, Chacón ended up infected. He suffered more health problems than her after contracting the virus, including severe hiccups that prevented him from eating. “He couldn’t eat, he vomited everything, he was dehydrated”, Guard explained.

After the strong scare they went through, Marco Chacon managed to get by with the medical care he received. “Thank God we found a doctor who put him on anticoagulants, a special medicine for hiccups, cortisone, serum, all through the vein. Anyway, she saved his life.”

Maribel Guardia had covid for the second time in January

The actress Maribel Guardia tested positive for covid for the second time last January. The actors who work with her in The Comic Tenorio reported that he is stable, however, due to his contagion, Liliana Arriaga “The Shots” took his place in the staging.

As reported in the morning of TV Azteca, come the joy, the 62-year-old interpreter tested positive for the disease after a previous infection in early 2021. However, she has the complete vaccination schedule, in addition to a booster dose; which is why her symptoms were mild.