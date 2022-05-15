This is how beautiful she looked on the Walk of Fame

Scarlett Johansson: That’s how beautiful she looked on the Walk of Fame | instagram

The beautiful Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful female artists, being emblematic due to her great talent, since she is one of the most versatile celebrities, taking roles that have marked, as well as her iconic character in the world of comics, being part of the cinematographic world of Marvel as the beautiful and dangerous Black Widow or as the intense drama film that earned it a nomination for the prestigious Oscar awards, Stories of a Marriage.

It was obvious that having almost 30 years of artistic career and interpreting excellent film projects would enter the prestigious “Hollywood walk of fame“, on the wax of Hollywood Boulevard more than 2000 stars are along the ground, big celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Antonio Banderas, Nicolas Cage, Penelope Cruz among many others.

In May 2012, the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson entered the Hall of Fame from Hollywood, attending with a cute dress that reached mid-thigh, having patterns and being in neutral colors like black and white, but to add color to her outfit some cute high heels with a vibrant red hue that matched perfectly with her prominent red lips.

It may also interest you, Dua Lipa is presumed with only flowers covering her attributes

Her long blonde hair gathered in a bun, giving her style a more elegant touch. The 37-year-old actress was extremely excited to be recognized in this way, saying that it was an incredible day, that she liked the idea of ​​having a star with her name in a place as prestigious as that Hollywood boulevard.

Scarlett Johansson: That’s how beautiful she looked on the Walk of Fame, photo: instagram



In that year, Scarlett Johansson was working on two film projects, such as his first feature film avengers in which he would participate, being his second appearance in the character of Natasha Romanoffthe first time was in the second movie of Hombre de Hierrowhich saw the light of the public in 2009.

The second film that the beautiful actress worked in that year is in the American drama film called hitchcock, directed by Sacha Gervasi. Johansson personified Janet Leighan actress known for playing the movie “Psychosis“which was directed by hitchcock.

CLICKING HERE you can see the interview with Scarlett Johansson.